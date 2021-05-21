Ranchero resident Cody Krabbendam proudly displays the Lifesaving Society awards he recently received for a rescuing another boy while swimming at Sicamous Beach in July 2020. (Contributed)

Black Press Media Weekly Roundup: Top headlines this week

Here’s a quick roundup of the stories that made headlines across the Okanagan, from May 16 to 21

We’re back again with another weekly roundup. Here’s what made headlines across the Okanagan this week.

Glowing boulders popping up in Penticton yards

A Penticton man’s hobby turned into a business after his neighbours saw how unique his project was. Brandon Messier makes boulders out of melted recycled glass. His glowing boulders can be found in different South Okanagan businesses, and even down in Vancouver.

Check out the full story here.

Australian man living in Kelowna faces hate speech charge for alleged threatening video

An Australian man living in Kelowna is facing several charges, including for hate speech, after he allegedly made threats towards the Congo. He has a court appearance in Kelowna on May 25.

Check out the full story here.

Vernon toddler dies after fall from window

A Vernon toddler died after a fall from a window. Police said the two-year-old sustained serous injuries after falling from a three-storey residential building over the weekend. The RCMP is now investigating the circumstances that led to the child’s death.

Check out the full story here.

Shuswap boy receives medal of bravery, scholarship for rescue at Sicamous beach

An eight-year-old Shuswap boy received several awards for saving another boy at a Sicamous beach. Sicamous RCMP gave Cody an award for bravery. Lifesaving Society of BC & Yukon selected Cody for two awards, including a scholarship.

Check out the full story here.

Most Read