Blasting to begin in West Kelowna

Blasting will begin in West Kelowna Estates May 8

Contributed

Blasting will begin Wednesday, May 8 as part of lot preparation for a residential development at the end of Westview Way in the West Kelowna Estates neighbourhood.

The City of West Kelowna has issued a blasting permit to T & A Rock Works. Blasting is expected to continue for up to one month.

READ MORE: Support floods in for elderly woman beaten in West Kelowna

READ MORE: Clinic for child safety offered in West Kelowna

Activity will occur between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., Monday to Friday as noted in the blasting company’s communication plan. As part of WorkSafeBC requirements, safety horns will sound before the blast and once the area is cleared. Vibration and air over pressure monitoring will be conducted during the blasting activity.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Polls open for Nanaimo-Ladysmith byelection

Just Posted

Slamming doors punctuate riotous Shuswap Theatre offering

Lend Me a Tenor to kick off locally hosted Ozone Drama Festival

Most common dog names in the CSRD

South Shuswap and Ranchero residents invited to share photos of their dog, win a prize

Sunshine expected for much of the Okanagan this week

Environment Canada is predicting clear skies and warm temperatures this week.

Fight night: Salmon Arm boxers punch it up for a good cause

Bulldogs Fitness and Boxing Centre hosts 3rd Annual Hit 2 Fit fundraiser

Warm week ahead in Okanagan

Nothing but sun in forecast, except for possible showers late Monday, and highs will reach 28 C

Harry, Meghan ‘absolutely thrilled’ about birth of baby boy

The infant will be seventh in line to the British throne

Blasting to begin in West Kelowna

Blasting will begin in West Kelowna Estates May 8

Discussions, resolutions highlight SILGA for North Okanagan reps

Annual four-day gathering of Southern Interior Local Government Association held in Penticton

Bear likely knocked over heat lamp and caused B.C. barn fire: chief

Previous Friday, bear broke into the old barn and killed four chickens.

Eighth case of confirmed measles carries low transmission risk: Island Health

Latest case of measles on south Island is believed to be travel-related

Our history in pictures: May Day parade cavalcade

A decorated car fit for a queen leads the 1925 May Day… Continue reading

Preparing for pool season the right way

The City of Kelowna reminds residents to drain and prepare pools properly

Three killed, one survives after plane crash near Smithers

Former Hudson Bay Mountain Resort CEO Lorne Borgal was among the victims

VIDEO: Building partially collapses under raging fire in downtown Victoria

City issues air quality advisory as fire crews take defensive approach

Most Read