Blind Bay man has vehicle stolen, recovered all in one morning

Police say 29-year-old suspect has outstanding warrants in Saskatchewan

A Blind Bay man was reunited with his vehicle not long after it was reported stolen.

On June 2, shortly after 7:15 a.m., Salmon Arm RCMP responded to the theft from the 2400 block of Golf Course Drive in Blind Bay.

According to Staff Sgt. Scott West, a male suspect found the vehicle, a black 2005 Chrysler 300, with the keys inside.

The five officers who responded to the call were able to track the vehicle to an address on 50th Street.

West said the suspect was a 29-year-old man with no fixed address and with outstanding warrants from Saskatchewan.

The suspect is in police custody as an investigation continues to determine if additional charges are warranted.

West said the owner of the car is appreciative of the efforts and the recovery of his vehicle with no damage.

RCMP