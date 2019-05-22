Blind Bay residents want reduced speed limit

Residents along Golf Course Drive concerned with speeding drivers and risk to pedestrians

Residents of Blind Bay are seeking signatures for a petition to reduce the speed limit on a busy road.

Golf Course Drive is nearly four kilometers long and runs alongside the Shuswap Lake Estates Golf Course. Currently the road has a posted speed limit of 50 km/h but residents want it reduced to 40 km/h.

Syd Loeppky, a land surveyor from Alberta and resident of Blind Bay for the past five years, is spearheading the petition.

“When I go out in my front yard to clean up, we look right at the asphalt and I almost get run over doing that so I’ve put cones up now,” Loeppky said.

When Loeppky spoke to a representative from the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure, he was told speed limits of 30 km/h are reserved for school zones and playgrounds, so Loeppky settled for 40 km/h.

Loeppky is also concerned for the younger families living next to the road who have to walk to a bus stop on another street.

“Early in the morning, 7:30 a.m., these kids are dodging traffic, there’s no sidewalk,” said Loeppky. “And in the wintertime the road gets narrower because of the snow on the side of the road.”

The petitions, which has already gained 100 signatures from residents living on or near Golf Course Drive, are available at the Shuswap Lake Estates Office, the Blind Bay Country Market as well as the Blind Bay Village Grocer.

