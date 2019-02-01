Blizzard-like conditions hitting B.C. interior highways

Environment Canada says winter storm to last into weekend as it heads to south coast

The winter storm making its way through B.C.’s central interior is wreaking havoc on a number of highways.

According to a warning issued by Environment Canada, the snowstorm is anticipated to last until early Saturday.

Until then, 30 to 40 centimetres of snow is expected to fall in Prince George and the surrounding region, affecting travellers along Highway 16 and Highway 97.

Near the Pine Pass in the northern interior, blizzard-like conditions will generate winds up to 40 kilometres an hour, causing near-whiteout conditions.

Other main corridors affected include Highway 118, Highway 35 and Highway 62 in the Bulkley Valley.

The Kootenays are also expected to get heavy snowfall, 15 to 25 centimetres, with the brunt of the storm landing in the West Kootenay until late Saturday morning.

DriveBC has issued an advisory for Highway 1 and Highway 95 between Sicamous and Golden. Highway closures for avalanche control are anticipated.

Environment Canada meteorologist Matt MacDonald has forecast the storm to move towards the south coast by Saturday, bringing freezing temperatures and possible snow to the Lower Mainland.

