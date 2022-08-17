(File photo)

(File photo)

Body found in North Thompson River confirmed to be missing Alberta man

Jacob Wall and his truck were recovered from the river by RCMP

Police have confirmed a body of a man recovered from a vehicle Tuesday afternoon (Aug. 16) was reported missing a day earlier.

Const. Jody Thomas of the Abbotsford Police Department confirmed with the Clearwater Times Wednesday that 23-year-old Jacob Wall was recovered with his black Dodge Ram from the North Thompson River. The constable said they took the post about him missing down after the person found was confirmed to be Wall.

The post said Wall was last seen leaving the Abbotsford airport on Aug. 15 on his way to Clearwater for work. He was reported missing when no one had heard from him.

The highway was closed around 1 p.m. for several hours just north of Barriere between MacDougall and Carlson Road, otherwise known as “Pig’s Corner.” Crews re-opened the highway just after 4:30 p.m.


newsroom@clearwatertimes.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Proportion of French speakers declines nearly everywhere in Canada, including Quebec
Next story
The return of Zellers: Hudson’s Bay to resurrect Canadian discount retail chain

Just Posted

The BC Wildfire map on the morning of Aug. 17, 2022 shows a new wildfire, listed as person-caused, about 15 kilometres north of Anglemont off Shuswap Lake. (BC Wildfire map)
BC Wildfire reports new person-caused wildfire in North Shuswap

Council chambers at Salmon Arm City Hall are the site of council meetings as well as development and planning services committee meetings. (File photo)
Few Salmon Arm council meetings left before election to view incumbents at work

If someone comes knocking on your door claiming to be with a particular business or organization, police suggest checking for their credentials. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill, File)
Knock knock: Salmon Arm residents advised to be vigilant with visiting salespeople

Chase RCMP reported on Aug. 9 that thefts have increased recently, which include the theft of two boats, one in the North Shuswap and one near Salmon Arm. (File photo)
‘People prowling’: Chase RCMP warn public after recent thefts