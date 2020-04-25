Body of missing man found, Chilliwack RCMP confirm

David McCullum, 39, had last contacted his family on Thursday morning

Police have found the body of the man who was reported missing in Chilliwack on Thursday.

David McCullum, 39, had last contacted his family on Thursday morning, sparking a manhunt initially described by Mounties as an “unfolding police incident.”

Despite extensive aerial and ground searches of the Columbia Valley area and its surrounding area, police were not able to locate McCullum or his Tacoma pickup.

In an update on Saturday morning, RCMP said that the BC Coroners Service is now investigating and criminality is not suspected in the man’s death.

“We extend our sincere condolences to his family and friends during this difficult time,” RCMP said.

If you feel like you are in crisis or are considering suicide, please call the Crisis Centre BC suicide hotline at 1-800-784-2433.

Other resources include: Canada Suicide Prevention Service at Toll free: 1-833-456-4566. You can also text 45645 or visit the online chat service at crisisservicescanada.ca.

Some warning signs include suicidal thoughts, anger, recklessness, mood changes, anxiety, lack of purpose, helplessness and substance use.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

RCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
New safety measures for Canada Post amid pandemic
Next story
COSAR search trail systems for hiker who may be injured or missing

Just Posted

Bruhn Bridge replacement work along Highway 1 on schedule to commence in 2020

Major construction may not begin until 2021, but some utilities are expected to be moved this year

COSAR search trail systems for hiker who may be injured or missing

The area searched overnight includes the Angel Springs and K.L.O. creek trails.

Think twice before reaching for the scissors, Summerland hairdresser urges

‘You can’t assume you can cut your own hair and make it look good the first time.’

Hyde Mountain Golf Course gearing up for May 1 opening

The course plans to take precautions to halt the spread of COVID-19.

North Okanagan Shuswap school board asked for budget timeline extension

Education departments occupied with transition to learning-at-home model

Local strong: Black Press Media journalists chronicle pandemic with a community lens

Communities have endured the isolation and the uncertainty all across B.C.

B.C. enacts provincial order to move homeless at 3 large encampments into hotels

Encampments will be dismantled, with temporary supportive housing in hotels, community centres

Summerland Steam preparing for fall hockey season

Despite COVID-19, organizers of Junior B team anticipate league play this fall

Man ‘covered in blood’ arrested after assaulting Vernon police officer

Police received multiple calls of a man assaulting people in their vehicles; suspect now in custody

Body of missing man found, Chilliwack RCMP confirm

David McCullum, 39, had last contacted his family on Thursday morning

No gun found in weapons complaint at Vernon motel: RCMP

An individual was arrested after reportedly causing a disturbance in a motel near Polson Park

Abbotsford’s Chase Claypool selected by Pittsburgh Steelers in 2nd round of 2020 NFL draft

Canadian receiver starred at Notre Dame

New safety measures for Canada Post amid pandemic

Message from Luc Julien, President of Columbia River Local - Trail, Rossland, Castlegar post offices

Man found dead inside vehicle in Kamloops

The death is not suspected to be criminal in nature

Most Read