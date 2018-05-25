Boil-water notice lifted after 9 years

Sunnybrae residents now have access to safe drinking water straight from the tap

Sunnybrae Water System users no longer have to boil their water after upgrades to the water system. The boil-water notice had been in place since 2009. (File photo)

A boil-water notice that has been in place for nine years in the Sunnybrae Water System is being rescinded.

Effective Friday May 25, the Columbia Shuswap Regional District (CSRD) has received confirmation from Interior Health that the boil water notice for the users of the Sunnybrae Water System can be discontinued.

Recent water quality tests have indicated the water is safe for consumption.

The boil-water notice has been in place since 2009 due to inadequate disinfection and treatment, as well as bacteriological contamination of the water.

The CSRD, through its Water System Acquisition Strategy, invested $1.9 million to complete substantial upgrades to the Sunnybrae Water System.

The Government of Canada and Province of BC contributed $1.7 million as part of their commitment to support upgrades to community water systems across B.C.

In 2011, this water system was abandoned by its owner, and resulted in the community being left to deal with failing infrastructure, inadequate fire flows and this long-standing boil water notice.

In 2016, property owners within the Sunnybrae Properties approved the CSRD’s acquisition of the water system and the completion of necessary upgrades. The upgrades consisted of a new deep water intake, a new treatment plant and pump building, an ultraviolet disinfection system, chlorination system, new pumps and a SCADA monitoring system.

“This is an exciting day for the residents of Sunnybrae and the regional district. Clean and reliable drinking water is important not only for area residents, but for the economic growth and long-term prosperity of our communities” said Paul Demenok, CSRD Electoral Area C Director.

The CSRD will be hosting a public open house at the newly constructed water treatment facility in Sunnybrae on June 16.

“The water quality provided through the upgraded water system goes a long way to protect the health and safety of local residents and visitors” said Jessy Bhatti, Environmental Health Officer for Interior Health. “The local government and residents commitment to clean, safe and reliable drinking water has resulted in the removal of one of the longer-standing boil water advisories in British Columbia”