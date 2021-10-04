The car wash lane behind the Esso on 32nd Street is cordoned off while Vernon North Okanagan RCMP and the Explosive Disposal Unit investigate a suspicious object Oct. 4. (Jennifer Smith - Vernon Morning Star)

Bomb squad called to Vernon alleyway

Area blocked off while Explosive Disposal Unit investigates suspicious item

A suspicious object in an alleyway in Vernon has the area closed off to the public while RCMP investigate.

A member of the public found a cylindrical device in the 3400 block of 32nd Street in Vernon Sunday night (Oct. 3) after 9 p.m. and immediately called the police.

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP weren’t able to identify the object and cordoned off the area and contacted the Explosive Disposal Unit (EDU) for assistance.

“The area will remain cordoned off until officers with the RCMP Explosive Disposal Unit, have safely examined, and dealt with the item if necessary,” media relations officer Const Chris Terleski said.

“We are urging members of the public to avoid the area as we await the arrival of our EDU Team at the scene later this morning.”

No more information is being released at this time, police said. This story will be updated when information becomes available.

READ MORE: Vernon Girls Trumpet Band alumni looks for indoor home

READ MORE: Retired Vernon justice meets with MLA over new courthouse

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Masks mandatory for all K-12 students in B.C. schools as of today
Next story
UPDATE: Fatal collision closes Highway 1 in both directions near Tappen

Just Posted

The Trans-Canada Highway is closed in both directions near Tappen Monday morning, Oct. 4 due to vehicle incident. (File photo)
UPDATE: Fatal collision closes Highway 1 in both directions near Tappen

Salmon Arm’s Dr. Warren Bell looks at the mRNA vaccines being used in the fight against COVID-19 and its variants. (File photo)
Column: Breaking down Big Pharma’s vaccine response to COVID-19

The city of Liège, Belgium attempted to employ 37 cats as mail carriers in the 1870s, according to a BBC article. (Pexels)
Morning Start: Cats once delivered mail in Belgium

Penticton Vees forwards Ethan Mann (left) and Finlay Williams celebrate a goal against Salmon Arm during the Vees’ 5-2 BCHL pre-season win over the Silverbacks Saturday, Oct. 2, in Penticton. (Cherie Morgan Photography)
Pre-season perfection for Penticton Vees