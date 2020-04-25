Border officials ask Princeton RCMP to intercept traveller under Quarantine Act

A man who crossed the Canada-US border Saturday, April 25, just after 1 p.m., is being sought by Princeton RCMP.

Police were contacted by Canada Border Services officials, indicating the man needs to be intercepted and interviewed under the Quarantine Act, according to detachment commander Rob Hughes.

Hughes said the lone male left the border crossing at Blaine before officers there finished questioning him about his entry to the country.

He indicated he was heading to the Princeton area.

Hughes described the situation as “serious,” but could not speculate on the implications of the incident.

“He’s coming into the county and at the least he will have to quarantine for 14 days. We have to find him and talk to him.”

Police know the man’s general destination, he said.

RCMP across the country have been asked to enforce the Quarantine Act Order, which was declared by federal Health Minister Patty Hadju on March 25.

Under the order, anyone arriving into Canada – including snowbirds and those being repatriated by the government – must stay in self-isolation for 14 days upon arrival.

Those who violate the order face fines up to $750,000 and six months in prison, while “willfully or recklessly contravening this Act or the regulations could be liable for a fine of up to $1,000,000 or imprisonment of up to three years, or to both,” the RCMP warned in an April 10 press release.

