Police are continuing their investigation into the incident. File photo

Police are continuing their investigation into the incident. File photo

Brawl breaks out at company Christmas party in Princeton

Police were called to a private function at the Legion

A company Christmas party turned into a brawl last Saturday night, Dec. 16.

According to RCMP Sgt. Rob Hughes, the party was held at the Princeton Legion and arranged by a local employer.

Police were called between 10 and 11 p.m. after a fight broke out involving several party-goers.

Hughes said the altercation is believed to have started between four people following a verbal dispute about a family member. At least one man was injured, receiving a facial laceration.

The investigation is continuing, and it is not clear yet whether charges will be recommended to Crown.

“We are still in the process of gathering statements,” said Hughes. “The parties who were spoken to (at the scene) appeared to be intoxicated.”

It was also reported to police that one woman who was involved in the melee left the Legion in a vehicle.

Related: Police search for wanted man in Okanagan

Related: Delta police to pilot body-worn cameras for some patrol officers – a first in B.C.

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:andrea.demeer@similkameenspotlight.com

 
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
As temperatures plummet, showers at warming centre in Salmon Arm appreciated
Next story
UPDATE: Coquihalla closed southbound following multiple crashes as heavy winter weather continues

Just Posted

A Christmas tree is among the gifts given to those people without homes who are living in a tent encampment across from the former Salvation Army Lighthouse Emergency Shelter on 3rd Street SE in Salmon Arm. (Martha Wickett-Salmon Arm Observer)
As temperatures plummet, showers at warming centre in Salmon Arm appreciated

Leha Marshall and Crystal Wood of U-Grow Girl, and Kailee Amlin, Lindsay Wong and Gena Ginn of Shuswap Cider Co., collaborated on a fundraiser that involved partial sales from a haskap cider to support a retreat for women survivors of sexual abuse. (File photo)
Donations help Shuswap’s U-Grow Girl host first retreat for survivors of childhood sexual abuse

SASCU director June Stewart presents Salmon Arm Salvation Army Food Bank’s Jen Gilfillan Lt. Joel Torrens with a cheque from SASCU for $7,000. (Contributed)
Thousands of dollars given by SASCU to North Okanagan-Shuswap food banks

(@joepompliano/Twitter)
Morning Start: Adidas and Puma creators