A member of the RCMP Southeast District Emergency Response Team. Members of the team are currently at an unfolding situation in Keremeos. (Western News File photo)

A member of the RCMP Southeast District Emergency Response Team. Members of the team are currently at an unfolding situation in Keremeos. (Western News File photo)

Break-in leads to armed standoff in Keremeos

According to RCMP officers are focused on a home on 7th Avenue

A break-in caught in progress kicked off an armed standoff that is still unfolding in Keremeos according to RCMP.

An alarm was triggered at 5:27 a.m. at a home in the 100 block of 7th Avenue.

“Police attended and were able to confirm a break and enter was in progress but were alerted to the presence of firearms,” said Staff Sgt. Kris Clark, senior media relations officer with the RCMP.

Police then set up containment of the home and requested the BC RCMP Southeast District Emergency Response Team.

Comments on social media claimed that the police have focused on a well-known property on Ninth Avenue in Keremeos.

Multiple police vehicles including Emergency Response Team vehicles were seen spotted heading along Highway 97 through Penticton around noon.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

READ ALSO: Man found dead in Keremeos home, criminality suspected: RCMP

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

Don’t miss a single story and get them delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up today for the Penticton Western News Newsletter.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Breaking NewsRCMP

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Rain helps end Vernon dust advisory
Next story
B.C. salmon farm closure decision was necessary, says DFO amid court challenges

Just Posted

(Left to right) Splatsin Tkwamipla7 Sabrina Vergata, Wenecwtsin Wayne Christian, Elder George William, and Tkwamipla7 (councillors) Theresa William and Leonard Edwards look on as (front, left to right) Federal Minister of Indigenous Services Patty Hajdu, Splatsin Kukpi7 Doug Thomas and B.C. Minister of Children and Family Development Mitzi Dean hold up the signed coordination agreement. Federal and provincial officials, Kukpi7 Thomas and all Tkwamipla7 members signed the agreement. (Rebecca Willson/ Eagle Valley News)
VIDEO: Splatsin signs historic child and family protection agreement with BC, federal governments

The yellow portion of this map is the Okanagan Shuswap Natural Resource District (NRD), the green are parks and protected areas, and the tiny purple areas are where audit activities were undertaken. They can be seen southwest of Salmon Arm near Highway 97B, southeast of Sicamous near the northwest tip of Mabel Lake, and at the northeast end of Shuswap Lake. (Forest Practices Board map)
Forestry operations near Salmon Arm, Sicamous and Enderby earn passing grade

Chase RCMP vehicle damaged by homemade device that damages tires. (Black Press Media file photo)
RCMP vehicle damaged in North Shuswap by ‘homemade tire deflation device’

The Sicamous roundabout off Main Street and Highway 1 will turn purple on Sunday, March 26 in support of International Purple Day for Epilepsy Awareness. (Rebecca Willson/ Eagle Valley News)
Sicamous and Kelowna lighting up in purple for epilepsy awareness