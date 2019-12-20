BREAKING: Eight-car collision on Silver Star Road

BX-Swan Lake fire responding to reports of crash

Fire crews are responding to a reported eight-car pileup in the 8700 block of Silver Star Road.

BX-Swan Lake fire crews are en route and ambulance is reportedly on scene.

Poor road conditions and falling snow are likely a factor.

Firefighters report there are multiple vehicles in the ditch.

“We have treacherous road conditions at this time,” a firefighter told dispatch.

AIM Roads has been informed of the situation.

First responders said there are no obvious injuries at this time.

RCMP were on scene but have since cleared after reportedly telling those involved there are no tow trucks available.

More information to come.

