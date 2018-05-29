TNRD map.

BREAKING: Evacuation order and alert lifted for Allie Lake fire area

Imminent threat to lives or property diminished

As of 12:00 p.m. on May 29, the evacuation order and alert on the Allie Lake wildfire area have been rescinded due to the imminent risk of danger to life and properties having diminished, according to a news release from the Thompson-Nicola Regional District (TRND).

The evacuation alert and order were issued on May 25 at 4 p.m. as per Section 5.4 of the TNRD’s Local Authority Emergency Program bylaw.

The following 14 addresses are no longer under evacuation order:

9221, 9593 Clinton-Upper Loon Lake FSR

3050, 3515, 4240, 4244, 4248 Eagan-Bonaparte Lake FSR

Electoral Area “J” (7 address points):

7888, 8396 Clinton-Upper Loon Lake FSR

9145, 9425, 9708, 9713, 10020 Deadman Vidette Rd

The following 51 addresses are no longer under an evacuation alert:

5160, 5193, 5233, 5245, 5401, 5450 Bonaparte Lake

9992 to 10096 Bonaparte-Spur Lake FSR

4680 to 5760 Eagan-Bonaparte Lake FSR

The Allie Lake Wildfire is currently listed as 35 per cent contained.

READ MORE: May 28: 35 percent containment on Allie Lake fire

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Missing monkey escapes Vancouver Island animal sanctuary
Next story
District of Sicamous prepares for Shuswap Lake to peak

Just Posted

Salmon Arm Secondary takes gold in High School Mountain Bike Provincials

Competition hit the South Canoe trails in force over the weekend

District of Sicamous prepares for Shuswap Lake to peak

The Kappel street boat launch is closed but all others managed by the district are open

Slate of four running for seats on council

Jim Kimmerly, Wayne Matthews, Sylvia Lindgren and Mary-Louise McCausland enter the race

Trans Mountain court action continues, John Horgan says

Federal takeover doesn’t change oil spill risk to B.C. coast

Liberal government to buy Trans Mountain pipeline for $4.5B

Finance Minister Bill Morneau says Canada is going to buy the Trans Mountain pipeline and all of Kinder Morgan Canada’s core assets for $4.5 billion.

Trans Mountain pipeline: Politics run deep

Project poses major federal and provincial implications

Spalding Cup hits the green at 90

Salmon Arm Golf Club celebrates 90 years of their signature tournament

Wings helps prevent animal cruelty with June fundraiser

Every pint of Fiji Blond beer sold, $1 of the sales will help protect and enhance the quality of life for local animals.

Tickets on sale for SilverStar Wine Festival

Mile high wine festival dinner tickets are on sale now at SilverStar Mountain.

Reconciliation is a journey

One-act play touches on many aspects on Indigenous experience

Pregnant B.C. teacher named victim of fatal crash

Students of Anne McClymont Elementary in Kelowna grapple with loss after death of well-loved teacher

BREAKING: Evacuation order and alert lifted for Allie Lake fire area

Imminent threat to lives or property diminished

Missing monkey escapes Vancouver Island animal sanctuary

“It took off into the forest, across the road, hasn’t been seen since”

B.C. Indigenous leader welcomes Trans Mountain pipeline buyout by feds

Bailout bodes well for those depending on pipeline project’s success, says Chilliwack-area chief

Most Read