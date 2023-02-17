BREAKING – Kelowna’s Harvey Avenue closed southbound after pedestrian struck in vehicle incident

The incident happened just before 9 a.m.

Update 11:50 a.m.

Harvey Avenue from Burtch to Ethel will be closed another at least another hour. DriveBC’s next update is now coming at 1 p.m.

Update 10:25 a.m.

The southbound lanes of Harvey Avenue and the surrounding areas will be closed until at least 12 p.m. DriveBC will have an update then.

Update 10:10 a.m.

According to the RCMP, Harvey Avenue is closed southbound from Burtch Road to Ethel Street while Laurier Avenue to Leon Avenue is closed along Gordon. Northbound traffic on Harvey remains open.

Update 9:50 a.m.

The Kelowna RCMP are investigating the incident and are asking the public to avoid the area and seek alternate routes. They also confirmed to Capital News that a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle.

A tent has been put up on Harvey Avenue where the incident took place.

(Jake Courtepatte/Capital News)

Original

The southbound lanes of Harvey Avenue are closed from Burtch Road to Gordon Drive following a vehicle incident that occurred just before 9 a.m. Friday morning (Feb. 17).

The incident happened at the intersection of Harvey and Gordon. The fire department, emergency services, and the police are all still on scene.

The RCMP have pylons around an object on the highway and have taped off the southbound lanes at the intersection. The turning lanes from Gordon Avenue onto Harvey’s southbound lanes are also closed. Gordon Drive to Bernard Street northbound is also closed.

A witness told Capital News they saw someone being put into an ambulance at the scene but the extent of injuries is unknown.

More to come.

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
