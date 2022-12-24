The Okanagan Connector is closed due to a vehicle incident. (DriveBC)

BREAKING: Okanagan Connector closed for mass casualty crash

The highway is on a winter storm warning

UPDATE: 9:30 p.m.

The Kelowna General Hospital (KGH) has declared a code orange after a passenger bus crash on the Okanagan Connector near Peachland at approximately 7:15p.m. on Dec. 24. The code is called during mass casualties and sets in motion a series of protocols to prepare the hospital for an influx of critically injured people. Additional hospital staff has been called in to manage the crash. People with minor injuries will be diverted to other hospitals in the region.

The number of passengers injured in the crash has not yet been confirmed. The situation is actively developing and the highway remains closed in both directions.

Original:

The Okanagan Connector (Highway 97C) is closed in both directions between Aspen Grove and Peachland.

Around 7:15 p.m. the highway closed because of a vehicle crash between the junction of Hwy. 97 and Aspen Grove near the Loon Lake exit. An assessment is in progress but a passenger bus is involved.

According to DriveBC, the next update will be sometime on Christmas Day. The winter storm warning is still in effect.

BC Emergency Services are on site with multiple ground units and more on the way.

Black Press Media will keep up to date.

