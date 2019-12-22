BREAKING: Plane crash site spotted on Vancouver Island

Plane destined for Tofino Saturday did not arrive

The Joint Rescue Co-ordination Centre (JRCC) in Victoria is reporting the discovery of a plane crash site near Stewardson Inlet, on the west coast of Vancouver Island.

According to the JRCC, a plane bound for Tofino Saturday did not arrive.

19 Wing Comox confirmed that the Search and Rescue division was called to assist in the search.

“442 Transport and Rescue Squadron was tasked to support JRCC Pacific for this incident,” said Capt. B.W. Little,

19 Wing Public Affairs.

There is no word yet on the number of passengers on board, or injuries.

Black Press will update this article as more information becomes available.

ALSO: No survivors in Gabriola Island plane crash


