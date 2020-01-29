RCMP responding to robbery in downtown Kelowna

Officers were carrying large paper bags. (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)
A police officer and his dog could be seen in the alley way behind TD Bank in downtown Kelowna, Wednesday afternoon. (Michael Rodriquez - Capital News)
(Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)
There was a large RCMP presence in the back alley behind TD bank. (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)

The RCMP are currently responding to a robbery at a business in downtown Kelowna.

It’s not clear what is happening, however, the TD bank branch is closed and police were in the alleyway behind the building. The RCMP dog unit was also present at the scene.

The TD Bank branch posted a notice on its front doors that the location is temporarily closed due to an emergency situation.

The bank branch is located at Leon Avenue and Ellis Street.

Police on scene declined to comment.

More to come.

