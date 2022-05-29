‘Bring your A game’: Okanagan board shop creates skateboard competition series

Popmode Board Supply’s first-ever Best Tricks Series will kick off in Coldstream Friday, June 3

Vernon’s Popmode Board Supply is presenting its first-ever Best Trick Series, a skateboarding competition series that will kick off in Coldstream Friday, June 3, 2022. (Pixabay photo)

A Vernon board shop will soon put on an adrenaline-pumping series of skateboard competitions, with a secretive twist.

Nathan Fisher, owner of Popmode Board Supply on 31st Avenue, will kickstart the first-ever Best Tricks Series on Friday, June 3, at Coldstream’s Creekside skatepark.

“Popmode Best Trick Series is a jam format style skateboard competition where a single feature in a skatepark will be chosen and skaters will be given a half hour to perform the best trick that they’re able to do on it,” Fisher told Black Press Media.

Three competition dates are scheduled, each from 8 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on the first Friday of the next three months: June 3, July 1 and Aug. 5.

Fisher is keeping the location of each competition secret until shortly before the event. On Saturday Popmode’s Instagram account, popmode_board_supply, revealed Creekside as the first location. The other two locations will likewise be revealed via Instagram on the Saturdays leading up to the events.

That gives skaters one week to hone their best tricks on the specific park features they’ll be competing on.

The competitions are free to enter and no registration is required.

“Just show up, bring your A game, be ready to have a good time and to be entertained,” Fisher said.

Those taking part in the Best Tricks Series will be judged by experienced skateboarders with a chance to be crowned first, second or third place.

The series is sponsored by Dickies Skateboarding, Girl Skateboards, Dad Skateboards, Rec Crew 93 Apparel, E’s Footwear and Timebomb Trading.

