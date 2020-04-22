(File photo)

Burglars busy in North and South Shuswap this month

Chase RCMP investigate thefts involving property ranging from broken fountains to a trailer

Burglars have been out and about in the North and South Shuswap over the past few weeks.

A thief or thieves made themselves at home recently in a Chase travel trailer.

Chase RCMP were advised on April 16 of a break and enter to travel trailers parked in the 1100 block of Thompson Avenue. The locks were broken on the doors and contents had been disturbed.

Missing were a television set as well as alcohol. Police said a bed appeared to have been slept in.

The same day, just after 9 a.m., Chase police received a complaint that someone had entered the garden centre at 305 Brooke Road overnight. Broken items appeared to be on the thief’s/thieves’ wish list – police report that the items stolen included a broken cash register, two broken fountains and a wagon.

Read more: Suspect reported head-butting Chase RCMP officer during arrest

Read more: Accused in Kamloops truck theft argue rights were violated during citizen’s arrest

On April 12, Chase RCMP received a report that someone had broken into two shipping containers behind the Chase Arena sometime overnight by cutting the locks and stealing items belonging to Treetop Flyers. Most of the items are related to the zip-line industry including ropes and climbing equipment. Police have no suspects.

On April 8, a car-hauler trailer was reported stolen from a seasonal residence in the 800 block of Armentieres Road in Sorrento. The trailer, with B.C. licence plate #97863D attached, went missing sometime after April 3. Suspects cut the lock on a gated driveway to gain access. The trailer is 20 feet, double axle, enclosed car-hauler style, black with grey trim.

On April 3, Chase RCMP received a report of a suspicious vehicle parked on the side of Garroway Road in Sorrento. Police responded and discovered the vehicle had been stolen from Langley. No suspects were identified.

Chase officers received a report on April 1 of a theft of four kayaks from a property in Sorrento. The kayaks were valued at approximately $1,000 in total.


marthawickett@saobserver.net
Police

