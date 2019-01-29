Prime Minister Justin Trudeau rises during Question Period in the House of Commons in Ottawa on January 28, 2019. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld)

Burst pipe in Parliament’s West Block floods Trudeau out of meeting

A burst sprinkler pipe flooded several levels of the building

Members of Parliament are used to raising a political stink as part of their job.

But there was an odour of a different kind Tuesday coming out of the newly renovated West Block building that is now the temporary home of the House of Commons — the kind of smell that comes from water soaking freshly installed carpet.

READ MORE: A look inside the future temporary home of the House of Commons

A burst sprinkler pipe flooded several levels of the building, a day after members of Parliament started working there, including a section where the federal cabinet had met just hours before.

“I haven’t seen it, but I can smell it,” Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said as he left his office, near where water was pouring out of the broken pipe.

Rob Wright, the bureaucrat in charge of the recent West Block renovations, which took seven years at a cost nearing $1 billion, said the flooding appeared to be isolated to a single sprinkler pipe adjacent to a washroom.

But enough water poured out to cause the evacuation of a cafeteria two floors below.

Maintenance crews scrambled to mop up the mess, moving large barrels of brownish water out of the third floor meeting space, and bringing in industrial-style fans to try to dry the place out.

“It’s, I think, growing pains in a new building,” Trudeau said as he left the building to meet the premier of Prince Edward Island — in a different place, having been flooded out of the intended one.

On their first sitting day in West Block on Monday, plenty of members of Parliament took wrong turns and had to be directed to the House of Commons they’re to use while Centre Block undergoes at least a decade of renovations.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Online immigrant-sponsor application discriminatory, immigration lawyers say

Just Posted

Larch Hills skiers top rankings in second round of Teck BC Cup

Shuswap skiers take first in several categories, beat personal best times

OC adopts 2% domestic student tuition hike starting 2019 fall semester

Increase called for to address projected 2019-20 budget shortfall

Semi truck driver fined for close call caught on dash cam

March 2017 incident took place on Trans-Canada Highway east of Salmon Arm

Vernon, Enderby receive emergency preparedness funding

Two of six communities recently approved for share of $3 million

Search continues for missing Armstrong man

Police have released a new photo of Brian Kyme Franklin’s vehicle

VIDEO: Apple to fix FaceTime bug that allowed eavesdropping

The bug was demonstrated through videos posted online this week

UPDATE: BC SPCA to recommend charges in case involving 27 horses

Last December, 27 neglected horses were seized from a property in Langley.

Salmon Arm Curling Centre hosts dual weekend bonspiels

Men’s and ladies’ bonspiels hit the ice in a sunny-themed competition

Salmon Arm Secondary Golds top second tournament in a row

Senior boys’ basketball squad continues their winning streak

Salmon Arm Ice Breakers perform well in Coyote Cup event

Youth speed-skaters hit the track in Kamloops, make personal best times

UBC team to probe why kids find transition to high school stressful

Researchers at UBC’s Depression, Anxiety and Stress Lab are hoping families can help

Hunt on for missing Merritt cowboy after riderless horse found

A 32-year-old man is believed to be missing in the backcountry, last seen on Saturday afternoon

VIDEO: Northern fur seal pup rescued near B.C. fish farm

The pup, which has now been named Mowi by staff, was found swimming erratically Monday

B.C. businesses bracing for health payroll tax impact on jobs

For many small and seasonal employers, it’s another new cost

Most Read