Bus Stop Bistro off to a good start in Sicamous

New food truck’s mission is to provide people with whole, real food that makes them feel good

Stuart and Natalie Sorkilmo, with kids Asher and Evie, own and operate The Bus Stop Bistro food truck. (Contributed)

There’s a new Bus Stop in Sicamous, but not the kind you might think.

Bus Stop Bistro is a new food truck near the intersection of Finlayson Street and Riverside Avenue.

It is owned and operated by Sicamous resident Natalie Sorkilmo, who says when you eat well, you feed happiness; that your body and mind changes for the better.

“That’s really what our focus is. I don’t think you can ever get perfection in anything, but the pursuit of it is a powerful motivator for us,” said Sorkilmo.

The Bistro employs chef and culinary educator Heather Wurz to execute its menu.

Wurz happens to be an old friend of Sorkilmo’s – the pair have known each other since junior high. Wurz runs a culinary education company called Kitchen Addiction.

“I’ve been blessed,” said Sorkilmo on working with her friend.

The timing in Wurz’s life worked out perfectly for her to move to the Shuswap and join Sorkilmo in her new venture.

“I told her, come out to the Shuswap, have some fun, make some food!” said Sorkilmo with a laugh.

Sorkilmo also sought the advice of chef Boyd Simmerling, who has worked and catered internationally.

She hired Simmerling as her culinary consultant because he believes in the same things she does – fine cooking and creating flavour from raw ingredients.

“We make everything in-house, even our mayo, we do our own pickling,” said Sorkilmo.

“By in-house, I mean in-bus,” she added.

The Bus Stop Bistro has been busy despite not having advertised anywhere or having its own social media, said Sorkilmo. So far, just word of mouth has been enough.

On site at the Bus Stop Bistro is a patio and a play area for kids.

It’s open seven days a week from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. or until the day’s portions run out.

@roman_reports

zachary.roman@saobserver.net

FoodSicamous