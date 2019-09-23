Crews work on installation of a catch basin at the intersection of Lakeshore and Shuswap downtown on Monday, Sept. 23. (Martha Wickett/Salmon Arm Observer)

Bus stop to take a trip down Lakeshore Drive in Salmon Arm

City crews working, creating odd tune at intersection of Lakeshore and Shuswap

The bus stop will be moving along with the buses.

Crews could be seen working at the intersection of Lakeshore Drive and Shuswap Street on Sept. 20, in preparation for the moving of the bus stop/transit hub that is situated next to the downtown Askew’s.

Rob Niewenhuizen, the city’s director of public works and engineering, explained the city has been installing a catch basin at the intersection, in conjunction with the relocation of the transit hub.

He said last fall Askew’s asked that it be moved, so it’s heading west towards Shuswap Street.

While a sound could be heard downtown that one observer likened to an elephant in distress, it was the sound of an excavator scraping the pavement on Lakeshore in preparation for moving the bus stop.

Read more: City commits to increased transit service in Salmon Arm

Read more: City looks at extending public transit to evenings, Sundays

@SalmonArm
marthawickett@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

An excavator scrapes the pavement, sounding a bit like a disturbed elephant, on Monday, Sept. 23 as the site is prepared for a bus stop/transit hub which will be moved from its location beside the downtown Askew’s. (Martha Wickett/Salmon Arm Observer)

Previous story
Driver flees Chase RCMP, greeted by waiting officers in driveway near Salmon Arm
Next story
B.C. mom urges patience after rude comments while out with toddlers

Just Posted

Bus stop to take a trip down Lakeshore Drive in Salmon Arm

City crews working, creating odd tune at intersection of Lakeshore and Shuswap

Driver flees Chase RCMP, greeted by waiting officers in driveway near Salmon Arm

Police say man behind wheel without insurance and prohibited from driving in B.C.

Residents give peace a chance in Salmon Arm’s Marine Park

On International Day of Peace, public gathers at site dedicated to peace and understanding

Justice rules police did not coerce statement from Sagmoen

Defence had been seeking to have Curtis Sagmoen’s video interview with police deemed inadmissible

CSRD halts plan to fund non-profits in South Shuswap

Directors say misinformation was widespread as voters rejected funding proposal

VIDEO: “How dare you?” Greta Thunberg addresses UN climate summit

‘We are in the beginning of a mass extinction and yet all you can talk about is money.’

Oilers McDavid, Draisaitl relish time in Okanagan

The Edmonton Oilers practiced at Prospera Place in Kelowan twice during team bonding trip

Trudeau and Scheer attack Ford and Wynne in battle for Ontario

Liberal leader targets three big conservative rivals in second full week of campaign

Conservatives’ plan to ease mortgage stress-test rules may raise debt and prices

Andrew Scheer vows to loosen rules around stress test and remove it altogether for mortgage renewals

B.C. mom urges patience after rude comments while out with toddlers

People asked to be better and to help each other

Highly infectious rabbit virus returns to Vancouver Island

Rabbit hemorrhagic disease found

Column: Good progress with South Shuswap housing, transportation non-profits

Director’s notes by Paul Demenok

U.S. wrestler says viral speeding ticket video was staged

WWE wrestler Lacey Evans says she does not condone disrespecting law enforcement officers

Alan Jackson Experience coming to Salmon Arm

Salmar Classic to host tribute concert by Kelowna musician Aaron Halliday

Most Read