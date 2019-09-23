Bus stop to take a trip down Lakeshore Drive in Salmon Arm

Crews work on installation of a catch basin at the intersection of Lakeshore and Shuswap downtown on Monday, Sept. 23. (Martha Wickett/Salmon Arm Observer)

The bus stop will be moving along with the buses.

Crews could be seen working at the intersection of Lakeshore Drive and Shuswap Street on Sept. 20, in preparation for the moving of the bus stop/transit hub that is situated next to the downtown Askew’s.

Rob Niewenhuizen, the city’s director of public works and engineering, explained the city has been installing a catch basin at the intersection, in conjunction with the relocation of the transit hub.

He said last fall Askew’s asked that it be moved, so it’s heading west towards Shuswap Street.

While a sound could be heard downtown that one observer likened to an elephant in distress, it was the sound of an excavator scraping the pavement on Lakeshore in preparation for moving the bus stop.

Read more: City commits to increased transit service in Salmon Arm

Read more: City looks at extending public transit to evenings, Sundays

@SalmonArm

marthawickett@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter