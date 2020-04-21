Businesses can apply for wage subsidy April 27, calculate payments on new website

Program will provide 75% of each employee’s salary, up to $847 per week

The federal government will begin to accept applications for the wage subsidy Monday (April 27), as it rolled out a calculator for businesses to calculate how much they could receive.

The $73-billion wage subsidy will provide businesses with 75 per cent of each employee’s salary, up to $847 each week. It is available for businesses who have lost 15 per cent of gross revenue in March, and 30 per cent in the months following. The subsidy will be backdated to March 15 and is currently set to run for 12 weeks.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Tuesday (April 21) that companies using tax havens will still be eligible for the wage subsidy, as the money goes to payroll and workers.

At a later press conference, treasury board president Jean-Yves Duclos said the government was trying to keep as many workers on the payroll as possible.

“Having the ability to retain staff and rehire people will put employers in the best possible position,” Duclos said.

He said the the Canada Revenue Agency is expected to process 90 per cent of applications by May 5, with cheques and direct deposits coming shortly after.

READ MORE: Canada’s 75% wage subsidy is coming, but not for several weeks: finance minister

READ MORE: Revenue dip needed to qualify for wage subsidy drops to 15% in March: Trudeau

More to come.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. opens up COVID-19 testing to track community infections
Next story
Two planes from China forced to arrive in Canada empty of supplies: PM

Just Posted

Shuswap doctor suggests ways to best talk about making end-of-life plans

Physician emphasizes it’s not about doom and gloom, but making use of time at home

Salmon Arm Roots & Blues cancels 2020 festival, pursuing alternatives

Organizers looking at ways to share joy, talent of festival through technology

Organizers hopeful and planning for 123rd Salmon Arm Fall Fair in 2020

Focus may include pioneer skills relevant to the times such as growing own food

A new partnership will give exposure to local causes and community groups

Black Press Media and tech company Do Some Good come together in a new partnership

Salmon Arm makes gesture in solidarity with those grieving in Nova Scotia

RCMP commander also appreciates flowers left at Salmon Arm detachment

Businesses can apply for wage subsidy April 27, calculate payments on new website

Program will provide 75% of each employee’s salary, up to $847 per week

Home in Kelowna ravaged by early morning fire

The RCMP and Kelowna Fire Department remain on scene

Kelowna RCMP make high-risk arrest of armed suspect in Rutland

The incident occurred just before 7:45 p.m. on April 20

Two planes from China forced to arrive in Canada empty of supplies: PM

Trudeau said there are limits to how long an aircraft is allowed to wait on the ground in China

HERGOTT: ICBC, COVID-19 and an injury claim

Paul Hergott is a personal injury lawyer based in West Kelowna

Dyer: Learning about EV from an “L” driver

Kristy Dyer is a columnist for Black Press Media who writes about the environment

Okanagan Chamber manager resigns due to COVID-19 cutbacks

Resignation gives room in budget for Chamber of Commerce to continue to serve community

B.C. tree planting season delayed until early May due to COVID-19 precautions

Companies will have to adhere to strict provincial health officer guidelines

B.C. reports 5 new COVID-19 deaths as total test positive cases near 1,700

The number of patients in hospital is currently 104, with 49 in ICU

Most Read