Businesses nominated for excellence awards

Individuals, businesses and organizations in Summerland have been nominated for excellence awards.

This year’s Summerland Business Excellence Awards has 67 nominees in 12 categories.

“We are extremely pleased with the response we have seen from the community”, said David Hull, executive director of the chamber. “The dramatic increase in nominations over the past two years is directly related to the changes made in how the award recipients are selected.”

This year, the selection process has changed. Instead of a public voting process, the recipients will be determined after a three-person panel meets with each of the nominees in an award category.

“The awards are intended to be a recognition of business excellence and not a popularity contest,” Hull said.

The adjudication process will take place March 10 to 12. Each nominee with meet with the adjudication panel for 30 minutes.

A standardized list of questions will frame the conversation and create consistency in addition to allowing nominees to expand on their business in a relaxed, positive environment.

“Everywhere this adjudication system has been implemented the nominees exit their interview saying they really enjoyed meeting with the panel,” Hull said. “Entrepreneurs and organizations really like to talk about their business, successes, and plans going forward.”

The Business Excellence and Community Awards Gala is set for Saturday, April 4 at the Centre Stage Theatre. The theme for this year’s gala is Denim and Diamonds. Tickets are $40 and are available on the chamber website at summerlandchamber.com or by contacting the chamber office at 250-494-2686.

Hospitality and Tourism

Granny’s Bakery and Café

Peacocks Perch Pub

Summerland Waterfront Resort and Spa

Environment & Sustainability Excellence

Ogopogo Tours

Okanagan Crush Pad

SummerGate Winery

Young Entrepreneur

Jason Goy — Phalanx Construction

Brandyn Steele — Luxe Valley Digital

Ted Vollo — Summerland Heritage Cider Company

Non-Profit Organization

Giants Head Grind

NeighbourLink Summerland

Royal Canadian Legion Branch 22 Summerland

South Okanagan Immigrant and Community Services

Summerland Refugee Sponsorship Group

Business to Business

Angella Dykstra Chartered Accountant

Mission Bottle Washing

Relentless Fire and Safety

Retailer of the Year

Cherry Tree Quilts

Current Apparel and Tan

Nesters Market Summerland

New Business

Alchemist Distiller

Breakaway Brewing Co.

Ember Safe Consulting

Geekeasy

Green Gaia Cannabis Co.

High Maintenance Salon

In House Performing Arts

Luxe Valley Digital

Mai Life House

Sam’s Solutions

Small Town Bookkeeping

Trout Creek Liquor Store

Agriculture and Agri-Business

Dominion Cider

Nomad Cider

Heaven’s Gate

Summerland Varieties Corp

Customer Service Excellence

Beauty and the Brit

Carl’s Flower Company

Esthetics by Nicole

Koncept Kalifornia

Nailed It! Landscaping

Peacock’s Perch Liquor Store

Salon 1919

Summerland Liquor Store

Summerland Taxi

Swiss Solar Tech

The Source

Wag Spa

Zias Stonehouse Restaurant

Accredited Professional Services

Julie Patan — Back In Line Physiotherapy

Tamara Almas — Remax Orchard Country

Mike Stohler — Remax Orchard Country

Yvonne Whiting — Yvonne Whiting Notary Public

Business Person of the Year

Rudy Skoreyko — Artisans of the Okanagan

Chantelle Meriam — Edward Jones

Trevor Loeppky — Verity Electrical Contracting

Business of the Year

ABK Restoration Services

Alder Street Auto Body

Beauty Box Studio

Endless Water Vending

Lakeshore Fitness and Health

Maple Roch Pure Maple Syrup

Natural Waves Hair Design

OK Tire Summerland

Parker’s Heating & Cooling

Rustic & Refined

Saxon Estate Winery

Summerland Gold & Silver Exchange

The Dog Den

Whitney Guitars

