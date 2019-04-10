Calgary man arrested with 4.5 kilograms of cocaine in Ontario

Teh 44-year-old was found with the cocaine in his car

A Calgary man is facing charges after police say they found nearly 4.5 kilograms of cocaine in his car.

Ontario Provincial Police say they stopped the man for an alleged traffic violation in northern Ontario and then searched his vehicle, finding the cocaine.

READ MORE: Opioid overdoses claimed more than 3,200 lives in first nine months of 2018

The 44-year-old has been charged with one count of possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking, and five counts of failing to comply with a recognizance.

He was scheduled to appear in court in Kenora, Ont., on Wednesday.

READ MORE: One dead, 17 injured in North Carolina gas explosion

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Edmonton woman quits Claire’s after refusing to pierce tearful seven-year-old’s ears
Next story
One dead, 17 injured in North Carolina gas explosion

Just Posted

Royal Purple shows its support by the thousands to Shuswap non-profits

Salmon Arm chapter of Canadian Royal Purple Society once again gives generously

Silverbacks coach wins hockey award

Scott Atkinson celebrated for his contributions to developing young players

Air your opinions on plastic grocery bag ban

City to hold public input session on proposed bylaw on Tuesday, April 23

Know of a pesky pothole? Report it to the city

Requests for repairs welcome as pavement patching season arrives in Salmon Arm

Shuswap firefighter celebrates retirement after 35 years

Daryl Arychuk leaving Ranchero Deep Creek firehall for regional district

One dead, 17 injured in North Carolina gas explosion

“It looks like the front of the Pentagon on 9-11 — but on a very, very small scale”

UBC Okanagan medical student makes difference for breast cancer patients

The research compared re-operation rates for breast cancer patients before and after a new surgical guideline was introduced five years ago.

Edmonton woman quits Claire’s after refusing to pierce tearful seven-year-old’s ears

The company says it has reiterated and clarified its policy to all staff

Avalanche work planned tomorrow on Highway 1

It’s planned for east of Revelstoke

‘Pay $50,000 for water or leave,’ B.C. First Nation tells non-member residents

Chief says demand for non-member payment part of goal to have boil-water advisory lifted

Ryan Reynolds-produced family game show ‘Don’t’ coming to ABC

Show is being described as both ‘comedic’ and ‘physical’

Book-banning discussed as Chilliwack trustee’s motion on parental consent fails

‘This is Alabama time, and we should stay away from it,’ board chair argues

Search resumes for Merritt cowboy missing since January

Ben Tyner disappeared on Jan. 28

Workshop offers nuts and bolts of writing for screen

Screenwriter, instructor Kat Montagu to speak at Shuswap writers’ festival

Most Read