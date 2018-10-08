Calgary runner wins SunRype Okanagan Marathon

The 2018 SunRype Okanagan Marathon went on Kelowna Sunday and was won by Calgary’s Curtis Sampson. —Image: marathon-photos.com

Calgary’s Curtis Sampson took top spot in the 2018 SunRype Okanagan Marathon Sunday in Kelowna.

The 49-year-old placed first with a time of 2:52:59, 2.5 minutes faster than second place finisher Sheldon Timms of Red Deer (2:55:28). Surey’s Daljit Tiwana came in third with a time of 2:56:31.

The top female finisher was Edmonton’s Cosette Lemelin, who finished 17th overall with a time of 3:06:31.

The annual marathon was part of a two-day event that also featured 10-kilometre and a five-kilometre races.

The 10 km was won by Kelowna’s Jeff Vogt in a time of 34:56, with fellow Kelowna runners Michael Denman and Ian Sharp coming in with times of 36:03 and 36:14 respectively. The top female finishers in the 10 km were Melissa Paauwe from Calgary (37:49), Kelowna’s Sonya Looney (41:00) and Rachel Friesen (42:29)

Summerland brother and sister Keagan and Tayla Ingram finished first in the men’s and women’s categories in the five km race, with Keagan clocking in at 16:26, while his sister finished with a time of 20:24.

The SunRype Okanagan Marathon is a fundraiser for the the Sunshine Foundation of Canada and has raised $271,000 for the charity over the years.

For full results form all the races, go to the marathon website here.

