A caller complained to Chase RCMP recently that 100 people were playing softball at the Scotch Creek ball diamond. (File photo)

Caller complains to police about large crowd playing softball in North Shuswap

Chase RCMP find no contaventions of COVID-19 restrictions

Someone concerned about the spread of COVID-19 in the North Shuswap called police recently to report a softball tournament.

Chase RCMP report receiving a call on Aug. 22 about 9:30 a.m. regarding the Scotch Creek ball diamond.

The caller said approximately 100 people were at one field playing softball, in violation of the public health orders restricting gatherings to 50.

Sgt. Barry Kennedy said police responded and counted approximately 40 people at the field.

He said the ball players who spoke with police advised they were taking the proper precautions to maintain their safety.

