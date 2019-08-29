School district 83 has implemented the use of 12 more bus cameras to catch drivers ignoring the bus’ stop signs. (File photo)

Cameras on more Shuswap school buses to catch inattentive drivers

School District #83 will be able to provide video footage to RCMP

North Okanagan and Shuswap schools are urging parents to pay attention to school busses and pedestrians with the start of the new school year.

School District #83 has employed several tactics to increase the safety of students, but awareness has to start with drivers. The district continues to work with local RCMP detachments to enforce safe driving around school zones and will be holding a School Bus Safety week Oct. 21 to 25. Several busses have also received tech upgrades that will help law enforcement catch those who choose to ignore bus stop indicators.

Read more: School District #83 rolls out wheelchairs for physical education

Read more: School District 83 ahead of the province on providing hygiene products

Over the summer, district mechanics installed more stop sign cameras on district buses, increasing the number of busses with the cameras from three to 18.

Data collected after a safety campaign in February showed the people passing busses with red lights flashing stayed the same, but the number of vehicles the district was able to report to police had increased.

“Now we can send video footage to our RCMP detachments, and with more of our busses having these cameras, we expect those numbers to go up in the first part of our year so we’re very excited about that,” said Andrea Kathrein, SD83’s transportation manager.

Kathrein says most drivers running past red lights are coming through the backroads near the school grounds. She says people sometimes pass the bus while its yellow warning lights are flashing but some continue on even when those lights switch to red.

“We’ve had students who are ready to cross the street but the bus driver has to honk the horn at them and make them wait because a driver has gone through our red lights,” Kathrein said. “We have had drivers come up and pass on either the right or the left. The right is the most scary because that is where our students are waiting or disembarking.”

Along with cameras looking out for drivers, Salmon Arm RCMP and local Community Policing Speed Watch volunteers will also be closely monitoring school grounds and enforcing the 30 km/hr school zone speed limit.

Fines in British Columbia start at $196 and range up to $253 for speeding in a school zone. If a driver is found to be speeding excessively, the fine is up to $483 and the vehicle may be impounded.

Read more: Student drumline to play in Roots and Blues

Read more: Volunteers wanted to support literacy in the Shuswap

Salmon Arm RCMP have provided a few back-to-school safety tips.

• Plan a route with your children before school starts. This can be done during a family walk. In doing so, parents have the opportunity to point out stop signs, crosswalks and alternative footpaths, and provide an estimate of how long the trip to school will take.

• Go over good general safety rules for children and tell them what to watch for and give them the tip to make eye contact with drivers at crosswalks.

• Wearing bright-colored clothing is a good way to keep children visible, whether it be a hat, jacket or backpack.

@CameronJHT
Cameron.thomson@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Scholar banned for racial profiling of black student at UBC humanities meeting
Next story
NDP leader Jagmeet Singh says affordable housing high priority during stop in South Okanagan

Just Posted

Trailer park unit on fire in Chase

Reports on social media indicate blaze at east end of Chase

Column: Questions and answers about Centennial Field, part 2

Director’s Notes by Area C South Shuswap director Paul Demenok

Salmon Arm council to walk the talk and join fair parade

Theme will be active transportation so lots of room for creativity

Cameras on more Shuswap school buses to catch inattentive drivers

School District #83 will be able to provide video footage to RCMP

Life jackets at Shuswap Lake kiosks meant for borrowing, not keeping

Kiosk program a great success but return of borrowed flotation devices would be appreciated

Scheer says Liberals deflecting from scandals with abortion, same-sex marriage

Conservatives had been expecting Andrew Scheer’s record to be an issue for them during the campaign

B.C. man denies he made plans to kill himself on day his daughters were killed

Andrew Berry has told his trial he owned thousands of dollars to a loan shark

Grief, anger as family mourns Langley teen who died of apparent overdose

A funeral remembered Carson’s fun-loving life and called for change in the community

Summerland exhibit features works by 35 artists

Mixed and Merged will be show until Sept. 26

Provincial pot: Should all B.C. cities get the same piece of the tax revenue pie?

Reporter Nick Laba’s third and final instalment in his series on cannabis agriculture in B.C.

Province launches sexual violence prevention campaign at B.C. universities, colleges

The B.C.-wide initiative will include messaging across social media platforms, campus pubs, media

Federal, provincial governments sign deal for electrification of B.C. energy sector

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Premier John Horgan in Surrey for the announcement

B.C. First Nation gets $16M to protect site of proposed ski resort

$16M will create an Indigenous protected area

South Okanagan RCMP investigating after man found dead in a vehicle

Penticton police respond to a report of a sudden death

Most Read