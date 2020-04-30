Camp booted from BX Dog Park in Vernon

RCMP, bylaw spoke with individuals and they have since moved on

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP assisted RDNO bylaw officers order a take down of a temporary encampment near the BX Dog Park on April 29, 2020. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star file)

A homeless encampment was deconstructed near the BX Dog Park on BX Road Wednesday morning.

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP assisted Regional District of North Okanagan bylaw officers the morning of April 29, 2020, to take down a temporary camp.

Police and bylaw spoke with a group who had set up tents in a wooded area.

RCMP said the individuals complied with bylaw’s request to remove the tents and have since moved along without incident.

