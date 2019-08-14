Users of the Marble Point Campsite, a boat-in only campground north of Sicamous, are being told to be bear aware after aggressive activity in the area. (File photo)

Campers warned of aggressive bear activity near Marble Point Campground

Users of the boat-in Marble Point Campground are being told to manage attractants and stay alert

Caution is being urged for campers at a boat-in park on Shuswap Lake following aggressive black bear activity.

The BC Parks Service has issued a bulletin warning of the bear activity at the Lighthouse Campsite near the Marble Point Campground. The campsite, a part of the Shuswap Lake Marine Provincial Park system, is located on the east shore of Shuswap Lake between Sicamous and the Cinnemousun Narrows.

Read More: Wildlife experts urge caution as Okanagan bears wake up for spring

Read More: B.C. Conservation Service defends three arrests as officers shoot problem bears

Those who plan to stay at Marble Point are advised to take extra steps to manage animal attractants at their campsites. Campers should store food and other attractants in their boats rather than in tents or around their campsites.

If a black bear is seen in the campground, BC Parks advises park users to back away and remove themselves from the area. The parks service notes on its website that many of the province’s parks are home to bears. Along with managing attractants, park users are advised to stay alert, travel in groups and make plenty of noise to avoid surprising bears. Carrying bear spray and knowing how to use it is also advised.

Read More: ‘Aggressive’ emu on the loose on Vancouver Island now safe at nearby farm

Read More: Camper hurt in ‘very rare’ wolf attack in Banff National Park

@SalmonArm
jim.elliot@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
‘Sextortion’ emails on the rise, targeting Canadians who may or may not visit porn sites
Next story
Canadians warned to be cautious about travelling to Hong Kong amid unrest

Just Posted

Grand opening held for new Shuswap Memorial Cemetery

Site applauded for its peacefulness and beautiful grounds, trees

Campers warned of aggressive bear activity near Marble Point Campground

Users of the boat-in Marble Point Campground are being told to manage attractants and stay alert

Salmon Arm RCMP see fewer calls for service, more property, violent crimes

Statistics affected by recent changes to reporting process

Mosquito control denied for North Shuswap provincial parks

Inability to treat parks, concerns from Little Shuswap Lake Indian Band, may cause program to fold

Salmon Arm’s ‘space pioneer’ dies at age 95, leaves amazing legacy

Bruce Aikenhead would bring astronaut friends like Chris Hadfield to science centre

Okanagan distillery in Kelowna vandalized

An alleged intoxicated teen breaks into downtown Kelowna distillery, breaks windows, bottles

Kelowna properties tied to alleged $220M in stock fraud

B.C. Civil Forfeiture Office wants to seize $1.6-million Kelowna home and $524,000 Big White condo

From Mexico to Vernon: motorcycle tour to finish in Okanagan

The 44th annual Three Flags Classic Motorcycle Tour will make its final stop in Vernon on Sept. 2

New winemaker hired at Lunessence Winery in Summerland

Maxime Legris has worked as a winemaker in Ontario, New Zealand and British Columbia

Planned ignitions to help containment of South Okanagan wildfire

Smoke will likely be visible from nearby communities, including Oliver, Penticton and Osoyoos

B.C. repaying fees after national building code access made free

Refunds going to nearly 5,000 people who paid since last fall

It’s back! Aritzia releases annual warehouse sale dates

Your favourite summer end sale is back and ready to take your money

RCMP probe link between homicide, missing persons case in Williams Lake

Rich ‘Savage’ Duncan the victim of Aug. 6 homicide in Williams Lake

Family on way to a wedding when girl, 4, killed in Kootenay highway crash

The Alberta family was travelling through B.C. for a wedding when their RV was in a serious collision

Most Read