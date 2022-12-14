(E-Comm911/Facebook)

(E-Comm911/Facebook)

Can you order me a taxi? Nuisance 911 calls to Kelowna RCMP in 2022

Neighbours cutting grass, playing video games among nuisances

Complaining that your roommate ate all your chicken is not a reason to call 911.

That is just one of several nuisance calls the Kelowna RCMP received in 2022. Others complained about their condo neighbours walking loudly, their cell phone provider holding them hostage, and asking if a 911 dispatcher can order them a taxi. B.C.’s E-Comm dispatchers deal with nuisance calls like these, as well as accidental calls, every day.

READ MORE: E-Comm says 20% of B.C. 911 calls are accidental

Dispatchers are trained to take every call as an emergency until proven otherwise, so a nuisance call could potentially delay legitimate calls and put lives in danger, according to E-Comm.

Here is the rest of the list:

  • My neighbours are being noisy and I can’t sleep;
  • I purchased something on Facebook Marketplace and found out it is stolen;
  • I need to book my vaccine and don’t know who to call;
  • Our AC needs to be turned down;
  • My neighbour is cutting his grass and I am currently having a family function;
  • Report of a theft of an heirloom garbage can that can’t be replaced;
  • A business is refusing me service;
  • My neighbours are playing video games loudly and I don’t want to stay on hold with bylaw;
  • I don’t want to wait on hold for the routine line so I thought I would call 911.

READ MORE: Police misconduct complaints up 26% in B.C.’s municipal forces: report

@GaryBarnes109
gary.barnes@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Emergency callsRCMP

Previous story
Kids briefly stolen along with running car from B.C. elementary school
Next story
Advanced paramedic unit moved from Vernon to Salmon Arm

Just Posted

An advanced life support unit was moved from Vernon to Salmon Arm in September 2022. (File photo)
Advanced paramedic unit moved from Vernon to Salmon Arm

These are just some of the trees and woodland creatures adorned with lights at the Salmon Arm home of Kayla, Brandi and Rod Butts, mother and grandparents to four-year-old Jaxon, who died in July 2022. (Photo contributed)
Lights shine brightly at Salmon Arm home to share love generated by young boy who died

From left, Kent Kwasny (AIM Roads area 13 north superintendent), Meranda Dessault (Shuswap SPCA centre manager), Candace Bingham (CFP senior woodlands administrator), and Dale Ogston (AIM Roads area 13 senior foreman) pose for a picture after a $3000 donation was made to the SPCA. (Aim Roads/ Facebook)
Ministry of transportation, AIM Roads give back to Shuswap BC SPCA

Cod Gone Wild are making the rounds intimate Christmas shows around the Okanagan. (Wayne Emde photography
Cod goes wild in Okanagan rounds