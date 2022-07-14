People travel at Pearson International Airport during the Covid-19 pandemic in Toronto, on Dec. 3, 2021. Even though air traffic is on the upswing, Covid testing of international passengers is causing the system to be backed up. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

People travel at Pearson International Airport during the Covid-19 pandemic in Toronto, on Dec. 3, 2021. Even though air traffic is on the upswing, Covid testing of international passengers is causing the system to be backed up. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Canada bringing back mandatory random testing of travellers arriving at main airports

Testing resume for fully vaccinated travellers arriving at Vancouver, Calgary, Montreal and Toronto

The federal government says mandatory random testing of travellers arriving at its four main airports will start again next week.

Ottawa paused the random testing of those entering Canada by air on June 11, as part of its strategy to transition to testing incoming travellers outside of airports.

The government now says testing will resume as of July 19 for fully vaccinated travellers arriving at the Vancouver, Calgary, Montreal and Toronto airports.

It says all testing will be completed outside of airports for unvaccinated people as well as those who are fully or partially vaccinated.

The testing will be completed either at an in-person appointment at select testing locations or via a virtual appointment for a swab test.

Travellers who are not fully vaccinated must test on both the first and eighth days of their mandatory 14-day quarantine, unless exempt.

RELATED: Airlines, airport ask Canada to drop arrivals testing requirement

Air TravelCoronavirus

Previous story
Pulling Together Canoe Journey paddlers come ashore in Sicamous
Next story
Train derailed near Kamloops

Just Posted

During a recent act of vandalism at Sicamous’ new Beach Park washroom and concession facility, a pair of bikes belonging to the chamber were stolen. (File photo)
Sicamous chamber student ambassador bikes stolen and destroyed

Pulling Together Canoe Journey participants raise their oars at Sicamous’ Beach Park where they are welcomed by Splatsin and Sicamous councils and invited to come ashore, concluding day 2 of their eight-day journey on Wednesday, July 13, 2022. (Lachlan Labere-Eagle Valley News)
Pulling Together Canoe Journey paddlers come ashore in Sicamous

The City of Salmon Arm issued a statement saying the mayor, council and staff share the frustration of residents over the “disruptive and disrespectful” use of Blackburn Park. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
City responds to ‘disruptive and disrespectful use’ of Salmon Arm park

(Pixabay)
Morning Start: How to get a new phone charger for free