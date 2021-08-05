A vial of Moderna vaccine is seen at a mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Calgary, Alta., Thursday, April 22, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

A vial of Moderna vaccine is seen at a mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Calgary, Alta., Thursday, April 22, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Canada focused on 2nd doses, not COVID booster shots as 4th wave looms: Tam

Top doctor waiting for more data and information on variants

With a fourth wave looming, chief public health officer Dr. Theresa Tam said Thursday (Aug. 5) that she’s remaining focused on getting two vaccine doses into the arms of every eligible Canadian.

“It’s a complex discussion but I think right now… our focus is getting people their first and second dose for everyone who’s eligible,” Tam said, although she acknowledged that the situation could change as different variants, potentially more vaccine resistant, emerge and cases are on the rise across Canada.

“We’ve still got a ways to go and that remains the priority.”

Tam’s words come the day after the World Health Organization called for a moratorium on COVID vaccine booster shots until all countries can get 10 per cent of their population vaccinated.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that although richer countries have administered about 100 vaccine doses per 100 people, poorer nations have only administered about 1.5 doses per 100 people.

Just over 80 per cent of people ages 12 and older have received their first dose in Canada, while second dose immunization rates sit at about 68 per cent.

Tam said that Canada’s approach to booster shots would be “data driven,” and monitor whether current vaccine doses remain effective. Current studies, she said, show at least six months of effectiveness for the COVID vaccines so far.

“We will be looking towards the National Advisory Committee on Immunization and an ongoing discussion with chief medical officers of health on boosters shots.”

However, Tam said that even in provinces like B.C., Alberta and Manitoba, where mask mandates have been lifted, Canadians should do a risk assessment and considering continuing to mask up in crowded indoor spaces, even if they are fully vaccinated.

READ MORE: More Canadians say worst of COVID-19 yet to come as the Delta variant spreads: poll

– with files from The Canadian Press

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirusvaccines

Previous story
UPDATE: Okanagan Indian Band expands evacuation alert due to White Rock Lake wildfire

Just Posted

As of Thursday, Aug. 5, the White Rock Lake wildfire was estimated to be 32,500 hectares in size. On Aug. 4, in response to the fire, an evacuation order was issued for Falkland in Electoral Area D of the Columbia Shuswap Regional District. (BC Wildfire Service photo)
Efforts underway to find lodging for Falkland residents under evacuation order

Highway 97A reopened on Thursday, Aug. 5. (CSRD photo)
Highway 97A reopens after closure due to Two Mile wildfire

There is no stopping on Highway 97 through Falkland and Westwold due to the wildfire in the area. (DriveBC dashcam)
North Okanagan highways impacted by wildfires

(Black Press file photo)
Health minister urges vaccination as COVID-19 cases rise in B.C. Interior