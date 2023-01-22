Brooke Henderson hits a shot from the ninth tee during the final round of the LPGA Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, in Orlando, Fla. Henderson went on to win the event, the 13th LPGA Tour title of her career. THE CANADIAN PRESS-AP-John Raoux

Brooke Henderson hits a shot from the ninth tee during the final round of the LPGA Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, in Orlando, Fla. Henderson went on to win the event, the 13th LPGA Tour title of her career. THE CANADIAN PRESS-AP-John Raoux

Canada’s Brooke Henderson wins 13th LPGA Tour title

Her 13 professional wins are the most in Canadian golf history

Canada’s Brooke Henderson has won her 13th LPGA Tour title.

Henderson won the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions on Sunday by four strokes.

She finished the fourth round 2-under 70 for an overall score of 16-under par.

Sweden’s Maja Stark and England’s Charley Hull tied for second at 12 under.

Henderson led the Tournament of Champions from wire to wire, sitting atop the leaderboard for all four rounds.

Her 13 professional wins are the most in Canadian golf history.

The 25-year-old from Smiths Falls, Ont., won twice on the LPGA Tour last year, at the ShopRite LPGA Classic on June 12 and the Evian Championship on July 24.

Henderson finished 2022 seventh in the Rolex rankings and third in the Race to CME Globe rankings. It’s projected that she will hold the No. 1 spot in the Race to CME Globe rankings on Monday.

The elite 29-player Tournament of Champions is the first event of the LPGA Tour season.

Retired tennis player Mardy Fish of the United States won the celebrity side of the pro-am tournament.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

GolfPro sports

Previous story
Native Hawaiians flock to Las Vegas for affordable living
Next story
Deadly California shooting casts pall over Canadian Lunar New Year festivities

Just Posted

Chiropractors Jake Deeble and Jourdyne Mason teach kids about muscles, bones and their bodies before playing movement games at the Unplug and Play Anatomy and Movement class at Active Chiropractic, Jan. 21 2023. (Rebecca Willson photo)
Salmon Arm chiropractors hold body movement class and games for Unplug and Play

Sicamous Eagles Minor Hockey coaching staff (from left) Aaron Wiebe, Pascal Albisser, Eagles goalie Gage Reimer and coach Jesse Scrimbit pose with the U11 Jr. Eagles before the Junior B Eagles game against the 100 Mile House Wranglers Friday, Jan. 20. The Jr. Eagles are hosting a minor hockey tournament until Sunday, Jan. 22. Jr. Eagles players from pictured are Quinn Carson, Jake McNabb, Cohen Dupuis, Kason Vandergaag, Nixon Dymond, Morgan Workman, Owen Wiebe, Finn Albisser, CJ Dubasov, Zach Kennedy, and Malakwai Perry. Missing from the photo were Cameron Regier, Cody Keehn, Dillon and Dustin Hilder. (Rebecca Willson photo)
Minor hockey tournament lands in Sicamous

Salmon Arm’s Natalie Wilkie celebrating after winning a gold medal March 9 in the sprint event at the Zhangjiakou Biathlon Centre during the 2022 Paralympic Winter Games. She has more to celebrate after winning gold in the biathlon event at the 2023 World Championships on her birthday. (Nordiq Canada image)
Salmon Arm skier Natalie Wilkie celebrates birthday with World Championship gold

Syracuse University trained instructor Missy Morrison Charko with her young dance students. (Jim Cooperman photo)
Viewpoint: Arts and culture are flourishing in the South Shuswap