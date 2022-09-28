Ann Doyon, En’owkin Center and Theytus Books (Jacqueline Gelineau/Capital News)

Ann Doyon, En’owkin Center and Theytus Books (Jacqueline Gelineau/Capital News)

Canada’s oldest Indigenous publishing company in Penticton helps survivors ‘reconnect’

Theytus Books is located at the En’owkin Center

There is content in this article about residential schools that may be triggering to some readers.

Theytus Books, the oldest Indigenous publishing company in Canada, located in Penticton, B.C., provides an opportunity for First Nations people to have their stories told, and to learn and connect to their history.

Ann Doyon, educator with Theytus Books at the En’owkin Center, said that having access to books in Indigenous language and from an Indigenous perspective is important for knowledge transfer.

In Salish, “theytus” means “preserving for the sake of handing down.”

“It’s very important for us to be able to tell our own history and our own stories , from the Indigenous viewpoint, especially when dealing with Canadian history, colonization, and the plethora of what has happened to our people.”

She said that survivors of the ’60s scoop’ residential schools, were disconnected from their culture and now have a desire to reconnect with their heritage and learn Indigenous history.

“There’s a hunger for our culture, our language, our ways… having these books helps people on their journey to reconnect,” said Doyon.

She said that taking control of your own education is beautiful and powerful, and is proud to work with the Indigenous Center, where she is able to help people reconnect with their history.

More information about Theytus Books is available online at theytus.com. The En’owkin Center, in Penticton, is hosting a series of events throughout the month of September. More information is available at enowkincenter.ca.

The Indian Residential Schools Crisis Line is available 24 hours a day for anyone experiencing pain or distress as a result of their residential school experience. Non-emergency calls to The Indian Residential Schools Survivors Society can be directed to 1-800-721-0066.

@Rangers_mom
Jacqueline.Gelineau@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

City of KelownaIndigenousTruth and Reconciliation

Previous story
Sword-wielding robbery suspect arrested and charged in Abbotsford
Next story
Heiltsuk man, granddaughter handcuffed outside Vancouver BMO reach settlement with police

Just Posted

A Transition Marketing Services is placed among actual election campaign signs at the intersection of Auto Road SE and 20th Street SE in Salmon Arm on Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
Enderby company uses election to launch unique advertising campaign

An on-call ambulance for Salmon Arm will be converted to a full-time, 24/7 vehicle, adding eight full-time jobs, said BC Emergency Health Services in a Sept. 14, 2022 letter. (Black Press file photo)
Fully staffed, 24/7 ambulance to be added to Salmon Arm emergency services

Sponsored by Salmon Arm Minor Hockey, Justin Brien, professional presenter, will be speaking on mental health to parents, particularly of U15 and U18 players, and to players who wish to attend. The presentation will start at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 2 at the Salmar Grand, Theatre 1. (Photo contributed)
Presentation sponsored by Salmon Arm Minor Hockey to get real about mental health

An anonymous donor gave a million-plus dollar donation to the Shuswap Community Foundation for an endowment fund that’s expected to produce about $80,000 per year in perpetuity to be used to support small businesses and entrepreuners in the Shuswap. (Pixabay image)
Anonymous donor gives million-dollar gift to Shuswap small businesses