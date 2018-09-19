Candidates begin run for a seat in the Shuswap

Races will take place in Salmon Arm, School District #83 and CSRD

Declarations are in and the race is on for a seat at various municipal tables.

There are three people vying for mayor of Salmon Arm – incumbent Nancy Cooper, current councillor Alan Harrison and newcomer Jim Kimmerly.

Hoping to retain their seats in council chambers are incumbents Chad Eliason, Kevin Flynn, Tim Lavery and Louise Wallace Richmond.

Debbie Cannon and Wayne Matthews, who both served on Salmon Arm council prior to 2014, are making another run for office.

Also vying for a seat at the council table are Kevin Babcock, Aaron Brookes, Karmen Krahn, Sylvia Lindgren, Mary-Louise McCausland, Jo McDermott and Chris Meikle.

Salmon Arm voters will also be asked to vote on a referendum on borrowing $5.3 million for the purpose of building the Ross Street Underpass.

Regarding school trustees, 15 candidates filed their papers for one of five seats on the School District #83 North Okanagan-Shuswap board, 10 of them vying for only two Salmon Arm seats.

School trustee candidates in Salmon Arm include Marcel Bedard, Amanda Krebs, Donald Podlubny, Lawren Richards, Jordan Ross, Daniel Shields, Terry-Mae Sinclair, Dale Townsend, Jenny Vachon and Marianne VanBuskirk.

Martin Gibbons is the sole candidate wanting to represent School District #83 Electoral Area 3, which includes Columbia Shuswap Regional District Electoral Area C South Shuswap and Electoral Area F North Shuswap.

Two candidates are running in School District #83 Electoral Area 1, which is comprised of the City of Armstrong/District of Spallumcheen and CSRD Area D, which includes Falkland/Deep Creek/Salmon Valley. They are Carolyn Farris and Tenile Lachmuth.

Fred Busch, former mayor of Sicamous, is running against Quentin Bruns for one seat representing School District #83 ’s Electoral Area 2, which includes the City of Enderby, CSRD Area E Rural Sicamous and Area F of the Regional District of North Okanagan.

For the Columbia Shuswap Regional District board of directors, an official declaration was made by Area D Falkland/Deep Creek/Salmon Valley incumbent Rene Talbot, who retains his seat at the table by acclamation.

Nancy Egely is giving up a seat at the Village of Chase council in order to run against incumbent Paul Demenok in Area C South Shuswap.

Longtime incumbent and current CSRD chairperson, Rhona Martin, is running against Leslie Johnson in Area E Rural Sicamous/Malakwa, and Will Hansma and Jay Simpson are vying to represent North Shuswap.

Mayor Terry Rysz is unopposed in Sicamous, while council incumbents Colleen Anderson, Gord Bushell, Todd Kyllo, Malcolm Makayev and Jeff Mallmes are hoping to retain their seats.

Also running for a place in Sicamous district chambers is Ryan Airey, Tammy Chopick-Chouinard, Bob Evans, Leanne Komaryk and Judy Moore.

General voting day is Saturday, Oct. 20.

The Salmon Arm Chamber of Commerce will host two all-candidates forums: A forum for Salmon Arm council candidates takes place from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 1 at the Salmar Classic Theatre.

An all-candidates mayoral forum will take place the next night, Tuesday, Oct. 2 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. in the same location.

Due to time constraints, the question period in both forums will be restricted to written submission only. Submit your question(s) to www.sachamber.bc.ca and select the link for question submissions. Questions will be viewed by a chamber sub-committee and will be queued by key topics. Duplicate questions will be integrated into one question.

The deadline for submitting questions is Sept. 21. For more information, call the chamber at 250-832-6247.

The Sicamous and District Chamber of Commerce will also host two all-candidates forums.

An afternoon forum will be held at 2 on Tuesday, Oct. 2 at the Sicamous Senior Centre, 1091 Shuswap Ave. A second forum will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 4 at the Red Barn Arts Centre at 1226 Riverside Ave.

Mayoral and council candidates will be available to answer questions, but due to time constraints there will be no open mic. Submit questions online to sicamouschamber.bc.ca or drop them off at 11-1133 Eagle Pass Way.

