Cannabis gift ideas for this holiday season

Looking for a unique gift for the cannabis lover on your holiday list? Robin Ellins from Toronto’s Friendly Stranger Cannabis Culture Shop highlights the latest trends in pot accessories.
The Canadian Press
Put the green in happy holidays, now that cannabis is legal in Canada
Looking for a unique gift for the cannabis lover on your holiday list? Robin Ellins from Toronto’s Friendly Stranger Cannabis Culture Shop highlights the latest trends in pot accessories.
The Canadian Press
Salmon Arm Paralympian finishes with top time among Team Canada’s women’s skiers
Effort underway to hold weekend snowbike event at fairgrounds in February
Trial starts at 9:30 a.m. in Vernon Law Courts
Avalanche control work is scheduled today for two different locations along Highway… Continue reading
Incident at meat processing plant under investigation by Salmon Arm RCMP
‘My life is held in suspension’, says the former Guantanamo Bay detainee
The operational moves come two days after the Lions announced DeVone Claybrooks as the team’s new head coach
Red Deer RCMP would like public’s help locating elderly man with dementia last observed in Sicamous
Gary Mangel,May Yasue said holidays, Remembrance Day and Valentine’s Day not appropriate in preschool
The Heat were tied with Osoyoos at the end of regulation before losing in overtime
Rebecca Thomas says she received backlash for asking a drugstore chain to remove NHL merchandise
BC Transit says they are monitoring the roll-out of free WiFi on Translink vehicles
In some cases, tampon users sought medical attention “to remove tampon pieces left in the body.”
The interim president of a Roman Catholic all-boys school rocked by student-on-student abuse allegations said the football program was cancelled for next year.
‘My life is held in suspension’, says the former Guantanamo Bay detainee
The operational moves come two days after the Lions announced DeVone Claybrooks as the team’s new head coach
Salmon Arm Paralympian finishes with top time among Team Canada’s women’s skiers
The Heat were tied with Osoyoos at the end of regulation before losing in overtime
Red Deer RCMP would like public’s help locating elderly man with dementia last observed in Sicamous
Gary Mangel,May Yasue said holidays, Remembrance Day and Valentine’s Day not appropriate in preschool
Around the BCHL is a look at what’s happening in the league and throughout the junior A world.