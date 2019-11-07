Cannabis products removed from Princeton store shelves after visits from RCMP

Cannabidiol was removed from shelves in two Princeton stores last week.

Police seized a quantity of illegal cannabis products at a local business last Thursday.

A second business was asked to remove product from its shelves, and complied.

According to Princeton RCMP Sergeant Robert Hughes, a report was received that a local retail outlet was selling medical grade cannabidiol (CBD).

The owners had recently posted to a local Facebook group that the oils were available.

Police attended the store to investigate and confiscated the merchandise.

Hughes said no charges will be laid as the owners appeared to be operating in good faith.

The products were purchased by the business on-line, he said.

“The issue here is the stuff didn’t come from a regulated, licensed distributor.”

Hughes also noted the Cannabis Act states all CBD products must be properly labelled and sold only at licensed dispensaries.

The licensing process includes approvals from provincial agencies and municipal permission.

The Town of Princeton has yet to approve a cannabis bylaw that would regulate if, how and where marijuana products could be sold within town limits.

CAO Lyle Thomas said his office has received a few phone calls inquiring about opportunities for a retail cannabis store, but no applications for licensing.

Another business also received a visit last week from police.

The store was asked to stop selling CBD oil for animals, even though the product is hemp based and contains no THC.

The business continues to sell hemp terpenes, which is used to treat animal seizures, improve mobility and lessen anxiety.

According to Area H regional district director Bob Coyne, a property signed for selling cannabis products – approximately 18 km from town on Old Hedley Road – is also not licensed.

When Coyne became aware of the situation he made inquiries.

“It’s on band land. It’s on reserve. So we have no jurisdiction.”

The RDOS has also yet to decide how it will license retail cannabis stores, however a bylaw to regulate micro-grow operations is currently under review.

“We are working on it.”

The Spotlight was unable to reach the Old Hedley Road property owners, or the Upper Similkameen Indian Band, for comment.

A licensed cannabis retail shop, Qauntum 1, is expected to open later this week in Keremeos.

In April, the village council approved the cannabis retailer after an extensive public consultation process. As part of the process, an online survey was conducted which received 83 responses from residents. In total, 51 were in favour of the application while 32 were not, the Review reported. Some of the concerns included public safety issues, proximity to the pocket park and the proposed hours from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. were too long.

