Area affected by outage. (FortisBC)

Car crash knocks power to South East Kelowna

More than 3,000 FortisBC customers are in the dark

More than 3,000 FortisBC customers are without power in South East Kelowna following a crash on Benvoulin Road.

The incident happened just after 7 p.m., Sunday,

Residents of South East Kelowna, Hall Road, Munson and Guisachan area are in the dark.

Some took to social media Sunday night to report Benvoulin is closed near Don’O’Ray Farms as emergency crews are on scene.

Street lights are out along Benvoulin downtown Springfield Road.

FortisBC is reporting power should be restored by 1 a.m.

