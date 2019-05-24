Brian Dormen’s car (left) and Debra Bruneau’s car (right) coated in debris at Voyager RV on Thursday May 23. (David Venn - Capital News

Cars parked at Voyager RV get stuck underneath fallen rock

One car owner, was on his way to a funeral

It was the day before a family member’s funeral when one Lake Country Voyager RV employee stopped by the workplace to pick up a few parts for an camper he was tending to, before heading out of town.

That’s when a co-worker yelled, “Go move your car now.”

By the time Brian Dormen got to his car, it was already underneath an unmovable mountain of debris, caused by a water main break on Glenmore Road.

READ MORE: Water main break floods Lake Country roads

Dormen was on his way to Victoria to attend his grandfather’s funeral when he found his car buried beneath the rubble.

“Maybe this was a sign not to go,” he said, staying in good spirits.

In fact, it was a lot to handle for almost everyone at the Lake Country Voyager RV, after the flood.

Voyager RV employee Debra Bruneau had her car parked one spot to the right of Dormen’s.

She said she didn’t even have a chance to pull the vehicles out from beneath the pieces of broken ashphalt that fell from the road above.

“It was like a mountain of water just came down,” Bruneau said.

READ MORE: Boil water notice in effect for Lake Country

The only one who was able to get their car out of harm’s way was Scott Stuart.

Although his front bumper was nearly torn off and windshield wiper fluid compartment was filled with rocks.

“By the time I got up here, I just managed to pull it away,” said Stuart. “What are ya gonna do (sic)?”

Voyager RV Manager, Jason Friesen said it was way to early to tell what the total damages are, but he is glad that no one was hurt.

“That’s the important thing,” he said.

