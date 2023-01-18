Cat rescued from North Okanagan house fire

A house caught fire off Highway 97 in Spallumcheen on Tuesday, Jan. 17. (Al Pascal photo) Firefighter Sean Wright with a cat rescued from a Spallumcheen house fire Jan. 17. (Armstrong Spallumcheen Fire Department photo) The cat is now happily warm and snug at a family member’s house. (Contributed)

Firefighters found a wet and cold cat crying for help in the basement of a house that caught fire Tuesday.

A blaze broke out in the home south of Enderby, on Highway 97A just north of Mcleery Road, shortly before 1 p.m., Jan. 17.

Two occupants of the home were able to escape the fire and were treated for smoke inhalation and transported to hospital.

A few hours into fighting the fire, crews heard a strange noise coming from the basement.

“One of our members could hear a cat,” said fire chief Ian Cummings.

The basement was full of water due to fire suppression efforts, but the cat was OK.

“It was wet and cold,” said Cummings.

A family member was able to retrieve the cat and has since let firefighters know that it is doing much better.

The cause of the fire is unknown but not suspicious in nature.

“It is an older home. The structure is still standing but there is significant fire damage and water damage throughout,” said Cummings.

A single lane of Highway 97A was also closed for several hours as firefighters needed to stage apparatus on the highway.

Firefighters spent eight hours fighting the fire.

READ MORE: Car fire closes Vernon street

READ MORE: Two bodies found in Coldstream home

@VernonNews

newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

fireNorth Okanagan Regional District