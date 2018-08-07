Cathedral Lake evacuation order lifted

The Placer Mountain fire is now considered 90 per cent contained

Update: 7:55 p.m.

Crews were focusing their effort on mop up and patrolling as they made significant headway on the Placer Mountain fire.

“This fire has made good progress thus far, attributable to favourable weather conditions and hard work done by crews. The 90 per cent containment figure is a reflection of this success,” said a information bulletin from BC Wildfire Service.

*************************

With the Placer Mountain fire considered 90 per cent contained, the Regional District Okanagan Similkameen has lifted the evacuation order off Cathedral Lake Park and lodge.

“BC Wildfire has recommended that the Evacuation Order for Cathedral Lakes Lodge be rescinded.

Related: Wildfire south of Princeton is 80 per cent contained

The threat of wildfire has been reduced and the potential danger to life, health and property has

diminished in certain areas,” a release from the RDOS stated.

At the time of this post the BC Parks website still listed the Cathedral Park and Protected Area and lodge still closed.

The fire, approximate 2,372 hectares in size, burns about 37 kilometres south of Princeton and 36 kilometres southwest of Keremeos and is considered held.

Seventy-two firefighters and nine pieces of heavy equipment were actioning the fire Tues., Aug. 7. Eleven helicopters were being shared between the Placer Mountain Fire and the Snowy Mountain fire burning about 37 kilometres east.

Related: Update: Wind cancels burn-off plans for Snowy Mountain fire

“Crews have made significant progress on this fire and will continue to patrol and mop-up today. Efforts will also be focused on securing the southeast end. Gear will begin to be demobilized in areas where it is no longer needed,” a release from BC Wildfire stated.

To report a typo, email:
editor@keremeosreview.com.

@TaraBowieBC
editor@keremeosreview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

The Placer Mountain fire, on the left, is considered 90 per cent contained, while the Snowy Mountain fire, on the right is considered 40 per cent held. Screengrab taken Aug. 7. (BC Wildfire)

Previous story
Sexual assault victims often decide against giving rape kits to police: study
Next story
Update: Wind cancels burn-off plans for Snowy Mountain fire

Just Posted

Crews extinguish North Shuswap house fire before it spreads

Three people are receiving help from Emergency Social Services as a result of the blaze.

Trail Alliance seeks grants for trail improvements

North Fork Wild and Larch Hills traverse upgrades planned, pending funding.

La Casa fire sparked

Another wildfire has been identified in the Okanagan. The B.C. Wildfire Service… Continue reading

Okanagan to be hit by a heat wave

Temperatures could get as high as 40 C

Shuswap Highway 1 projects won’t proceed until 2019

MLA says province could begin Salmon Arm West project while consulting with First Nations

Video: 27 structures lost in ‘volatile’ northern B.C. wildfire

“We are continuing to see very volatile and aggressive fire behaviour on this fire,” says BC Wildfire Service.

La Casa fire sparked

Another wildfire has been identified in the Okanagan. The B.C. Wildfire Service… Continue reading

Cathedral Lake evacuation order lifted

The Placer Mountain fire is now considered 90 per cent contained

B.C. man’s Tweet about painting over racist graffiti goes viral

Once a member of hate groups himself, Nick Cooper’s simple message had 350,000 likes in four days

Sexual assault victims often decide against giving rape kits to police: study

Across Canada, only 33 in every 1,000 cases of sexual assault are reported to the police

Great-grandmother hits the racetrack for 90th birthday celebration

To celebrate turning 89, she said she went skydiving

Cost to twin Trans Mountain pipeline now $1.9B higher, Kinder Morgan says

Financial documents now say the company expects a $9.3-billion price tag

‘I can’t believe she’s gone’: Loved ones pay tribute to girl, 7, killed in Langley

Aaliyah Rose was found dead in an apartment in late July

Canadian laws could prevent emaciated killer whale from being treated

J50, also known as Scarlet, is one of 75 southern resident killer whales in B.C.’s coastal waters

Most Read