Kitten survives car crash on Coquihalla Highway May 6, 2022 (Contributed)

Kitten survives car crash on Coquihalla Highway May 6, 2022 (Contributed)

Catnap leads to crash on Coquihalla

Kitten suffered bruising in the crash

  • May. 10, 2022 2:30 p.m.
  • News

A brave little kitten is back with its owner after surviving a single-vehicle crash.

A driver fell asleep behind the wheel while travelling on the Coquihalla Highway, on May 6, and rolled their vehicle several times.

The driver was transported to Nicola Valley Hospital with minor injuries.

An officer located the small cat inside the car and brought her back to Merritt. She was assessed by a vet to have only minor bruising and was reunited with her owner.

Following the collision, Merritt RCMP is reminding people to plan accordingly for road trips

“We want to remind the public that when travelling on our highways to have a plan and make sure you are well rested before driving,” said Constable Rainier Penner.

READ MORE: Car crashes into pole downtown Kelowna

@thebrittwebster
brittany.webster@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Accidentscar crashCatsDriving

We are experiencing technical difficulties with our commenting platform and hope to be up and running again soon. In the meantime, you can still send us your thoughts on Facebook or Twitter, or submit a letter to the editor.
Previous story
South Okanagan winery joins international industry climate action group
Next story
Clumsy format, too many moderators hampered 2021 federal election debates: report

Just Posted

Award-winning Shuswap author Gail Anderson-Dargatz reads from her latest novel, The Almost Wife, at this years Word on the Lake Shuswap Writers’ Festival, hosted by the Shuswap Association of Writers at Sorrento Centre, April 30 to May 1, 2022. (Barb Brouwer photo)
‘Nothing short of a celebration’: Writers grateful for opportunity to gather in the Shuswap

The Fashion for Famine fundraising fashion show is returning to Salmon Arm Secondary’s Sullivan Campus on Wednesday, May 25 after a two-year pandemic break. Clothing featured will be from Shuswap businesses. (File photo)
Students in Salmon Arm to rock the runway for Fashion for Famine fundraiser

Managing fires in rail cars and other accident scenes will be one of the training workshops available to BC Fire Training Officers at the upcoming convention in Salmon Arm. (BCFTOA photo.)
Firefighters flock to Salmon Arm for six-day training convention

The price per litre of regular gas was over the $2 mark at this Salmon Arm gas station on Tuesday morning, May 10, 2022. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
Gas prices surpass $2 per litre in Salmon Arm, highest in North Okanagan-Shuswap