Despite a decrease in cases, the Central Okanagan still has the highest number of active cases in the region. (BC Centre for Disease Control)

Central Okanagan COVID-19 numbers continue downward trend

Data shows the region’s COVID-19 cases decreasing for a fourth week

COVID-19 cases in the Central Okanagan continue their downward trend for the fourth straight week.

According to numbers released by the B.C. Centre for Disease Control (BCCDC), there were 360 cases of the virus in the Central Okanagan for the week of Sept. 5 to 11.

The week of Aug. 29 to Sept. 4, the region saw 478 cases and the week before that, 511.

Just like weeks previous, however, the Central Okanagan still leads the province in weekly case totals despite the decrease.

Surrounding areas like Vernon recorded 165 cases throughout the week and Salmon Arm came in with 104. Endery recorded 26 and 31 in Armstrong. Kamloops recorded 270 cases.

In the south, Penticton recorded 47 cases throughout the week, 21 in Summerland, seven in Keremeos and 23 in the South Okanagan.

