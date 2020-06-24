FILE - This 2003 photo provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows a female Aedes albopictus mosquito acquiring a blood meal from a human host. (James Gathany/Centers for Disease Control and Prevention via AP)

Central Okanagan mosquito population targeted in control program

Crews may be spotted next week throughout Central Okanagan, weather permitting

Catch basins around the Central Okanagan will be targeted by the Regional District Mosquito Control crew this week, if weather permits.

The Regional District Mosquito Control program crew may be spotted in Lake Country between Monday, June 29, through Friday, July 3, driving scooters with whip flags or in a white Ford pickup truck.

Crew members will stop briefly at approximately 11,000 roadside catch basins in Lake Country, Kelowna, Peachland and a portion of West Kelowna Estates and the Sunset Ranch community in the Central Okanagan.

Water-soluble pouches containing pellets of an environmentally approved mosquito larvicide will be dropped into the catch basins in the battle to control the summer pests.

More information about the program and how you can help reduce mosquito breeding sites on your property can be found at rdco.com/mosquitoes.

Central Okanagan mosquito population targeted in control program

