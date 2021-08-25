A firefighter extinguishes a hotspot on Aug. 24 near a Westside Road property impacted by the White Rock Lake wildfire. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News)

Central Okanagan White Rock Lake wildfire evacuees invited to public info session

Officials will take questions from evacuees during an online event Thursday evening

A public information session will be held for owners of properties located within the Regional District of Central Okanagan (RDCO) who are on evacuation order because of the White Rock Lake fire.

The public information session will be held on Thursday, Aug. 26 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Updates will be provided by the RDCO, Central Okanagan Emergency Operations Centre, BC Wildfire Service, Insurance Bureau of Canda, BC Hydro and A.L.E.R.T. Information covered will include neighbourhood condition updates, timelines, a BC Wildfire update, utility restoration, animal rescue, Emergency Support Services extension and how to start an insurance claim.

You can submit questions in advance of the meeting by clicking here.

The live stream and recording of the event will be on the RDCO’s YouTube account.

