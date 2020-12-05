Halle Krawczyk of Salmon Arm celebrated her 12th birthday in November 2020. Halle suffers from a rare form of cancer that she requires surgeries for but her family is unable to get funding to go to the leading surgeon in the United States. (Contributed)

Challenge issued to create a good Christmas by saving life of Salmon Arm girl

Businessman wants to make sure adequate funds are raised for surgery for rare cancer

A Salmon Arm resident with a big heart and lots of humility would like to offer a friendly challenge to the community.

The man, who wishes to remain anonymous, knows many people have been moved by the situation of 12-year-old Halle Krawczyk and her family and he’d like to make sure she gets the surgeries she needs.

Although people are helping to fundraise, he’d like there to be no doubt she gets adequate financial help.

He is going to donate $1,000, and he would like to challenge other businesses and residents to give what they can afford. He said he realizes people and businesses are suffering during the pandemic, but suggests donating whatever they can.

He muses that if 100 people donated $1,000, or 200 donated $500 – or if enough donated $50 or $20 – the goal would be within reach.

Halle has a rare cancer – one in 20 million – called ‘poorly differentiated chordoma.’ Although the cancer is incurable, it can be held at bay by surgeries to remove the tumours on two upper vertebrae and the clivus behind the nose, which are growing rapidly.

Read more: Salmon Arm parents raise funds for surgery to combat daughter’s rare cancer

Read more: Drug for young Shuswap girl with cancer to be made available

Carolyn and Matt Krawczyk, Halle’s parents, have been told that the best surgeon and his team are based in Pittsburgh. The three surgeries required are expected to cost more than $100,000. However, the Krawczyks say the Medical Services Plan won’t pay because the Canadian policy is that if a doctor in Canada can do the surgery, then it won’t be covered in the United States.

However, based on population alone, the renowned U.S. surgeon has seen many more cases. With Halle’s cancer being so rare, the Krawczyks do not want to jeopardize the success in any way, particularly given that she won’t get a second chance.

The anonymous Salmon Arm man said that now, considering what everyone has been through in 2020, “is a good time to change somebody’s life.”

He said if everyone does something small, it can turn into something big.

The man is a ‘write-a-cheque’ person and doesn’t like to pay via computer, so he wants paying to be easy for everyone.

For those who would like to contribute via cheque or any other means, they can drop in to any SASCU branch and make a deposit to the Halle Krawczyk trust.

E-transfers can also be made to mkrawzendako@hotmail.com and a Help for Halle gofundme page has been set up.

To change the MSP policy, a petition to MSP Canada has been created in care2 petitions under Give Halle the Gift of Her Health this Christmas.

The anonymous resident notes “2020 has sucked for most people” and he suggests that getting Halle her surgeries would be a really good way to celebrate Christmas.

“Life only sucks if you let it,” he remarked.

marthawickett@saobserver.net
