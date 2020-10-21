Green Party Leader Annamie Paul talks about the party’s position on the government’s speech from the throne during a news conference in Ottawa, Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Green Party Leader Annamie Paul talks about the party’s position on the government’s speech from the throne during a news conference in Ottawa, Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Chance of snap election fades after Greens decide to back Liberals in confidence vote

Greens’ leader said it wasn’t the time for a high-stakes game of chicken’

The chance of Canada heading into a snap election during the second wave of COVID-19 diminished Wednesday as Greens and New Democrats cast votes with the Liberals and against a Conservative motion to create a special committee to study government spending.

That came after New Democrat Leader Jagmeet Singh said his party would not give the Liberals an excuse to head to the polls, although he did not state clearly which way his MPs will vote.

“This is not the moment for us to plunge our country unnecessarily into an election because the Liberals and Conservatives are engaged in their high-stakes game of chicken,” Green party Leader Annamie Paul said Wednesday.

“We want Parliament to do what it has been doing well during the pandemic, which is putting partisan interests aside to get people the urgent help that they need.”

The minority Liberal government has declared the Conservative motion a confidence measure, meaning that a vote in the Commons to pass it would trigger an election.

“People need help right now. They need confidence in the future. They’re not looking for an election. So New Democrats will not give Prime Minister Trudeau the election he’s looking for,” Singh said earlier Wednesday.

The showdown revolves around a dispute over the scope and composition of a House of Commons committee that would investigate the WE Charity affair and other issues the Conservatives say reek of the government funnelling pandemic-related funding to Liberal friends.

The Conservatives are willing to drop “anticorruption” from the name of their proposed committee but the intent remains the same.

The motion would give the committee broad powers to call witnesses, including the prime minister and other ministers, and to demand documents on a range of issues, including the speaking fees drawn by Trudeau’s mother and brother over the past 12 years.

The Liberals maintain the committee would amount to a time-consuming fishing expedition that would paralyze the government when it should be focused on helping Canadians get through the second wave of the pandemic.

They’ve proposed their own special committee to examine all government pandemic-related spending, including but not exclusively the WE affair and other matters the Opposition deems suspicious.

The Bloc Québécois is planning to support the Conservative motion.

New Democrats have said they believe the Conservative motion is “over the top,” but they’ve also said the Liberal counter-proposal isn’t good enough — particularly since it calls for a Liberal chair rather than allowing an opposition member to preside.

NDP MP Brian Masse suggested Wednesday that making the issue a test of confidence is absurd, adding that Trudeau would set a frivolous precedent that might as well “be over something else — maybe he doesn’t like the cafeteria food.”

Should New Democrats abstain on today’s vote, the Liberals and combined Conservative and Bloc MPs would have an equal number of votes, 153 each. That would leave the three Green and two Independent MPs to decide the fate of the government.

On Wednesday, Bloc Québécois House leader Alain Therrien reiterated his party’s support for the Conservative motion to create an anticorruption committee.

“The situation of WE Charity is so complex, so big, that it is absolutely necessary that we have … a committee that only looks at what happened in WE Charity,” he said in French.

The Liberals’ “scorched-earth” politics are the product of a “club of cronyism,” rendering compromise impossible, said Therrien.

READ MORE: Trudeau Liberals face confidence vote over proposed anticorruption committee

The Canadian Federation of Independent Business called on the Liberals and Conservatives to step back from their brinksmanship, saying an election would sweep aside urgently needed legislation on commercial rent relief and emergency loan programs proposed by the government.

“There are tens of thousands of businesses that are literally hanging on by their fingernails, waiting for some of these programs to finally kick in,” CFIB president Dan Kelly said in an interview.

“The bravado from the prime minister about an election really isn’t helpful. For goodness sakes, at least get these government support programs in place before pulling the plug.”

Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland said the business support measures alone are reason for the opposition to show confidence in the government, but did not speak directly to why they should be put on the line over a committee issue.

“I need legislation to get that support in place so businesses can get through the restrictions imposed by the virus,” she said, adding that “common sense is going to prevail.”

The dispute comes after the Liberals filibustered opposition attempts to revive their investigations into the WE affair at the Commons finance and ethics committees, whose probes were shut down when Trudeau prorogued Parliament in August.

The controversy revolves around the government’s decision last June to pay WE Charity $43.5 million to administer a now-cancelled student service grant program, despite Trudeau’s long-standing family ties to the organization.

Trudeau has said public servants recommended WE as the only group that could manage the program. He has nevertheless apologized for not recusing himself from the decision to involve WE, as has former finance minister Bill Morneau, who also has close family ties to WE.

Both Trudeau and Morneau are under investigation by the federal ethics commissioner for possible violations of the Conflict of Interest Act.

The NDP proposed another solution Wednesday: a “COVID Accountability Study” that would see the ethics committee scrutinize alleged conflicts of interest in pandemic spending by the government.

The motion to be put forward by NDP ethics critic Charlie Angus highlighted the Canada Student Service Grant as one of the areas to investigate.

Christopher Reynolds, The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Liberals

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Person who attended BC Liberal candidate’s Kelowna home event tests positive for COVID-19
Next story
‘Blacklisted:’ Nova Scotia First Nation pulls commercial lobster boats from the water

Just Posted

Paddlers donned witch costumes a week ahead of Halloween for an event raising funds for the North Shuswap Christmas Hamper. (Sue Stilling photo)
Witches float for a good cause in the North Shuswap

Costumed paddlers turned heads on the north arm of Shuswap Lake while raising money for charity

File photo
EDITORIAL: The power of a single vote

In the Oct. 24 British Columbia election, every vote is important

Const. Camron Ganzeveld of the Chase RCMP detachment receives his nomination to Alexa’s Team from Sgt. Barry Kennedy in September 2020 for his efforts in taking impaired drivers off the road in 2019. (RCMP image)
RCMP officer in Chase recognized for arresting impaired drivers

Constable joins team named after girl killed by impaired driver

The South Shuswap Chamber of Commerce is encouraging residents to support local businesses with Shop the South Shu campaign. (Google maps image)
Campaign aims to support South Shuswap businesses through winter

Chamber highlights benefits of shopping local with Shop the South Shu

RCMP stock photo (Black Press)
Kelowna RCMP investigating unexplained death of cattle

Cattle found dead near gravel road, east of the Kelowna Airport

FILE – People wait in line at a COVID-19 testing facility in Burnaby, B.C., on Thursday, August 13, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
167 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death recorded as B.C. enters 2nd wave

Three new healthcare outbreaks also announced

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

In this file photo, snow is seen falling along the Coquihalla Highway. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)
Weather statement issued for Coquihalla, Hwy 3, as arctic front approaches

The early season snowfall expected to hit Fraser Valley, Friday, Oct. 23

BC Green Party candidate Amanda Poon (left) and BC Liberal Party candidate Renee Merrifield (right). (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)
Person who attended BC Liberal candidate’s Kelowna home event tests positive for COVID-19

Renee Merrifield has not exhibited any symptoms of the virus

BC Green Party candidate Amanda Poon (left) and BC Liberal Party candidate Renee Merrifield (right). (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)
Person who attended BC Liberal candidate’s Kelowna home event tests positive for COVID-19

Kelowna-Mission candidate Renee Merrifield has not exhibited any symptoms of the virus

(Pixabay)
Vancouver teacher suspended after swearing, touching students and complimenting underwear

McCabe touched students, including rubbing their backs and necks, touching their hair and hugging them

École de L’Anse-au-sable. (Google Maps)
Interior Health investigating ‘developments’ at Kelowna school with COVID-19 case

Officials confirmed a case of the virus at École de L’Anse-au-sable on Tuesday

Vernon Fire Rescue Services work to put out a structure fire in an abandoned house on Highway 97 and 39th Avenue Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020. (Caitlin Clow - Vernon Morning Star)
Abandoned house goes up in flames in Vernon

Single-lane traffic remains in effect on Highway 97 in both directions

The Community Foundation of the South Okanagan Similkameen is launching an initiative to provide horse-assisted therapy to frontline workers during the COVID-19 pandemic (Black Press file photo)
Community Foundation of South Okanagan Similkameen to provide horse-assisted therapy

Therapy sessions will be offered to frontline workers during ongoing COVID-19 pandemic

Most Read