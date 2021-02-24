RCMP descended on an area of Skaha Lake beachfront where a man was allegedly struck in a hit and run July 21, 2019. (Western News file photo)

Charges laid in 2019 Skaha beach hit-and-run

At the time, residents heard screaming and police arrived to a man injured near the beach

A Penticton man has been charged in connection to a hit-and-run that took place in the early morning hours of July 21, 2019 at Skaha Lake beach.

Residents reported hearing screams coming from the area of the 200-block of Elm Avenue at about 4:25 a.m. Mounties found a man at the beach front area who had sustained a serious injury to his lower body, according to media relations officers Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey.

The area, and turnaround near the Tickleberry’s building, was cordoned off with police tape most of the morning of that day.

“Police were told that the alleged victim was cycling in the area when he was stuck by the suspect vehicle, a red Dodge dually pickup truck, that had reportedly veered off the travel portion of the roadway and onto the grass. The suspect vehicle fled eastbound from the scene towards South Main Street,” according to a news release from O’Donaghey at the time.

The cyclist was taken to the hospital for injuries believed to be non-life threatening.

“As a result of the continued investigation, police have since recovered a vehicle they believe to be involved in the hit and run, which is being considered an isolated event at this time,” said O’Donaghey.

Simranjit Pandher, 25, is set to appear next on March 10 in Penticton Provincial Court to consult legal counsel. He is charged with assault with a weapon and dangerous driving causing bodily harm in relation to the July 2019 incident.

The allegations against him have not been proven in court.

READ MORE: Police look for witnesses in Skaha beach hit and run

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

 

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

RCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. salmon farmers request more time to leave Discovery Islands
Next story
PHOTOS: B.C. celebs take a stand against bullying on Pink Shirt Day

Just Posted

A smaller version of the Bilbo’s Bog igloo has returned to Larch Hills courtesy of Peter Mair. (Marcia Beckner photo)
Column: Cold spell made for marvellous outdoor opportunities

Trail Tales by Marcia Beckner

The City of Salmon Arm’s wastewater treatment plant. (File photo)
City to pursue pilot project targeting smell at Salmon Arm’s sewage treatment plant

Staff wish to give new technology a try at wastewater facility

FILE – A COVID-19 vaccine being prepared. (Olivia Sullivan/Sound Publishing)
B.C. seniors 80 years and older to get COVID vaccine details over next 2 weeks: Henry

Province is expanding vaccine workforce as officials ramp up age-based rollout

Superintendent of School District 83, Peter Jory, has announced he’ll be heading to the Qualicum school district on Vancouver Island at the end of the school year. (File photo)
North Okanagan-Shuswap superintendent announces departure

Peter Jory will leave School District 83 at end of school year

Interior Health reported 43 new COVID-19 cases in the region Feb. 23, 2021 and no additional deaths. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
43 new cases of COVID reported in Interior Health

No new deaths, Williams Lake outbreak over

B.C. health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and health minister Adrian Dix wore pink shirts to showcase this year’s motto: “Lift each other up.” (Twitter/PinkShirtDay)
PHOTOS: B.C. celebs take a stand against bullying on Pink Shirt Day

‘We need to let young people know they are not alone and they can reach out to others for help’

.
Princeton’s town-owned RV park caught ‘campfire’ in 2020

Tourism director has even bigger plans for coming year

Jack Barnes, who was Cowichan Valley Capitals property from May 2020 until last week, scores a goal for the Penticton Vees during the 2019-20 BCHL season. (Brennan Phillips/Black Press)
COVID-crunched BCHL facing trade deadline dilemma with its 20-year-olds

Hard decisions loom when BCHL may or may not resume play

Reactions to the federal government’s proposed gun legislation are mixed across the province. (File photo)
Princeton mayor has no appetite for local handgun ban

Newly tabled federal legislation will download decision to municipalities

Lake Country residents are warned about another rock slide on Pelmewash Parkway, Feb. 23, 2021. (Melanie Marie photo)
Rockslides ‘amplified’ this time of year in Lake Country

Crews clear Pelmewash Parkway again, after, it was littered with rocks Feb. 23

Cannabis
Vancouver-based cannabis retailer buys Kelowna pot shop

Grasshopper Cannabis was bought before it even opened for business

Oliver Elementary School. (File)
Interior Health reports potential COVID-19 exposure at South Okanagan elementary school

Interior Health lists two dates for the potential exposure

Victoria police arrested a man Tuesday after he reportedly smashed a sledgehammer into a bylaw officer’s truck and fled into Beacon Hill Park on his bike. (Black Press Media file photo)
Man arrested after sledgehammer smashed into B.C. bylaw officer’s truck

Suspect released with a court date

RCMP descended on an area of Skaha Lake beachfront where a man was allegedly struck in a hit and run July 21, 2019. (Western News file photo)
Charges laid in 2019 Skaha beach hit-and-run

At the time, residents heard screaming and police arrived to a man injured near the beach

Most Read